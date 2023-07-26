Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evercore Inc. (EVR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 12:20 PM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katy Haber - Managing Director-Investor Relations & ESG

John Weinberg - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tim LaLonde - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Evercore Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by Evercore management and the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Katy Haber, Managing Director of Investor Relations and ESG at Evercore. Please go ahead.

Katy Haber

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Evercore's second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. I'm Katy Haber, Evercore's Head of Investor Relations and ESG.

Joining me on the call today is John Weinberg, our Chairman and CEO; and Tim LaLonde, our CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing Evercore's second quarter 2023 financial results. A discussion of our results today is complementary to the press release, which is available on our website at evercore.com. This conference call is being webcast live in the For Investors section of our website and an archive of it will be available for 30 days beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of this conference call.

During the course of this conference call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that we make are subject to various risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These

