We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the spring of last year, I believed that shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) were coming back in fashion as the company outlined a decent guidance for the year, which was comforting as shares fell out of the gate after its IPO late in 2021.

Valuations looked quite reasonable, provided that stock-based compensation was coming under control, which was a big question at the time. As it turned out, it was not necessarily stock-based compensation which was the biggest concern.

In fact, a fall in the results in the second half of the year, with sales growth coming to an abrupt standstill and reversing course, as well as lossmaking margins, meant that there were no quick fixes in sight.

A Recap

Lulu's aims to become the most beloved women's brand for affordable luxury, by offering exclusive products at reasonable prices, combined with superior customer service and personal shopping experiences.

Being customer driven and set-up as a digitally-native brand, the company saw solid commercial traction with millions of followers on popular social media outlets. With Lulu's focusing on customer data itself, it focuses on quick product creations and short cycles, avoiding the traditional retail trap of having to unload unwanted inventory at discounted prices.

The company went public at $16 per share late in 2021, granting the business a roughly $600 million valuation. This was applied to a business which generated $370 million in sales in 2019 on which a $15 million operating loss was reported. While sales plunged to $249 million for obvious reasons, it was noteworthy that the company managed to limit operating losses to $5 million.

With revenues up 23% in the first half of 2021 to $172 million, the company turned a loss into an $18 million operating profit, a very strong result. With preliminary third quarter sales seen at $105 million and EBITDA seen at $11 million at the time of the IPO, the situation looked quite high with earnings power pegged at $0.75 per share. This however was based on operating margins reported around 10% which looked high on a historical basis.

Having real doubts on the sustainability of these margins, I saw shares fall to the $5 mark in the spring of 2022, as they recovered to $9 in April 2022. In the meantime, the company had posted third quarter results in line with the preliminary numbers issued at the time of the IPO, as fourth quarter sales of $97 million and EBITDA of $6.4 million were softer than reasonably expected. Moreover, the EBITDA numbers exclude for large stock-based compensation expenses, as the question is how much of these expenses were realistic going forward, and how many of these expenses were tied to the offering.

The company guided for 2022 sales to rise by another 30% to $480-$490 million, with EBITDA seen between $48.5 and $50.0 million, a comforting guidance, if not for the uncertain stock-based compensation expense, and thus the question of how distorted the EBITDA number was. Being hopeful that $25 million in operating earnings might be in the works, I was willing to follow the stock, but unable to commit to the shares.

Boom-Bust

After last looking at the shares in April of last year, shares actually rose to the $20 mark in early June, just a couple of weeks later, as shares saw very strong momentum. After that, though, shares quickly fell to just $5 a month later, as shares traded in just a $2-3 range since the start of this year.

First quarter sales for 2022 rose by 62% to $112 million as adjusted EBITDA improved to $9.9 million, with GAAP earnings reported at $2.0 million. Second quarter sales growth slowed down to 27%, with sales reported at $131 million and EBITDA improving to $14.8 million. These encouraging trends changed overnight as third quarter sales fell a percent to $105 million, with EBITDA more than halving to $5.3 million.

Fourth quarter revenues fell even by 6% to $91 million as the company posted an EBITDA loss of $1 million, with net losses topping $5 million. Full-year sales of $440 million fell way short of expectations at a midpoint of $485 million. Worrisome is that adjusted EBITDA of $29 million came in far below the guidance as well, as net earnings for the year were paltry at $3.7 million. Moreover, the direction of travel was really bad, with realistic earnings losses reported in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, the 2023 guidance was utterly soft, with sales seen at a midpoint of $420 million and EBITDA seen around $24 million. With cash balances down to $10 million and net debt reported at $15 million, the outlook was rather uncertain, although that expectations were low. With 38 million shares trading at $2 and change, the market value of the firm has fallen to about $100 million, for a market value equal to a fraction of annual sales.

Too Soft To See Appeal

The problem is that 2023 started on a softer note for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc., even softer than the already non-inspiring outlook, with first quarter sales of $91 million being down 19% on an annual basis. EBITDA came in around flat, which actually marked a small sequential improvement on the margin front, as the company maintained the full year guidance.

By July, the company posted preliminary second quarter results, with revenues seen down 20% to $105 million in what is seasonally the strongest quarter of the business. EBITDA is seen around $4 million, down massively as well, as the company posted realistic losses in what typically is the strongest quarter.

There were some small incremental green shoots as well, as the company saw sequential monthly improvements in year-over-year net revenue comparisons, yet the overall results were so soft that the company withdrew the full year guidance.

Given all this, I find it very easy to avoid Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. shares here, as there are no easy solutions in sight, even as the underlying valuations look dirt cheap. For this to pan out, one has to see prospects for real earnings, which is a big if, and not something which I am willing to wager on.