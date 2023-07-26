Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MJ And MSOS: Likely No Immediate Reprieve

Shri Upadhyaya
Summary

  • The marijuana industry has not rewarded patient investors as expected, even five years after Canadian legalization and despite hopes for federal legalization in the U.S.
  • History shows that new industries often see a surge of companies emerge, but only a few survive as the industry matures and marijuana investors may have to bear more pain.
  • Popular marijuana ETFs have seen close to 90% drawdown from their all-time highs, with poor returns and high expense ratios, suggesting the industry lacks clear direction.
  • The vast majority of the components of the ETF are unprofitable, face declining equity and are seeing major shareholder dilution.
  • Investors hoping for federal legalization will likely have to wait a lot longer and the industry will have to re-tweak its strategy accordingly.

Charming beautiful sexy woman is smoking marijuana or cigarette. Attractive beautiful girl feel relaxing and happiness. She feel absent minded or in a dreamy state. Beautiful asian woman wear fur coat

Love portrait and love the world/iStock via Getty Images

I think one of the best examples of how wrong investors can get sometimes is the marijuana industry. The understanding was that the industry was going to reward patient investors but that

I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Retired One
Today, 1:47 PM
True Cannabis investors recognize that “Rescheduling” to 3 on CSA is “The Holy Grail”, NOT Legalization.

The Author talks about 5 years for Legalization while Rescheduling could happen in the next 5 months, if HHS Becerra follows thru on his statement of year end deadline.
j
jonb4431
Today, 1:53 PM
@Retired One agree it’ll be relatively soon. Now the delay has been frustrating but it’s close to an end
