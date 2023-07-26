bjdlzx

Mr. Market may be worried that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has too much of a good thing. On the other hand, management knows a bargain when they see one. So, management purchased some more producing properties from EnCap. These properties are in the heart of the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. This is also an area where the industry operates on federal land.

Now, given all the delays that happened with permits in the last administration, more than a few bargains are inevitable from sellers that no longer want to risk permit delays even though the permit issue has long been resolved. This management has in fact reported during conference calls that they now have permits for years in advance, so they can drill at any level of activity they choose on properties currently owned. Still, Mr. Market and more than a few sellers are not set at ease by the news. Once something happens, it takes a long time to erase the unpleasant situation from the market and businessmen's memories.

Management may well be betting that the events of the past will not reappear in the future. They also have "insurance" on the current properties, in that, they have drilling permits for years in advance. So, a similar strategy is probably indicated for this new purchase. Should management be correct, then these properties will likely return to prior valuations in the future. That is something that shareholders would definitely benefit from.

Earthstone Energy Summary Of Delaware Basin Acquisition (Earthstone Energy June 2023, Acquisition Presentation)

For the size of the company, this is a relatively large acquisition. Now the acreage is in an area where the company has operations. But I would not exactly consider this a "bolt-on." Therefore, the operational savings or enhanced marketability of the combined holdings may not apply. However, this management can swap small holdings with other operators in an attempt to build more profitable holdings.

The other thing to note is that this acreage has more gas and liquids (as compared to acreage with a high oil percentage of production) than would be the case elsewhere in the basin. However, management may be taking the long view, knowing that more export capability is being built to export natural gas. As that capability comes online, this acreage could become more valuable because the natural gas prices in North America would join the world market.

This management is contrarian by nature in that it often takes the lessor known road to building and selling a company. It has often been proven correct in the past as the management group has successfully built and sold several companies before this one.

Market Worries

This company is relatively cheap, even for an out-of-favor industry. The reason is that all the acquisitions have transformed the company into something very different in a short period of time. Management likely needs to show that the "sum-of-the-parts" is greater than the independent pieces (and therefore this was worth all the purchases).

Earthstone Energy Summary Of Acquisitions (Earthstone Energy June 2023, Acquisition Presentation)

The management has argued that conservative metrics have enabled the combined purchase of a lot of bargain properties. But the stock price has yet to reflect all the bargains purchased. Shareholders have yet to benefit from all these purchases.

This time, management is using all debt for the acquisition. That is a first and may mark a change in strategy. Before this, some stock was used to keep the debt ratio low. This strategy change could imply more risk in the future than in the past.

Now, management still aims to have a debt ratio of 1.0 or less at some point in fiscal year 2024. But the market often does not respond unless that 1.0 applies to considerably lower commodity price assumptions than is the case currently.

Management may likely believe that the challenging period of 2015-2020 is not likely to be repeated. That is probably a solid bet. However, Mr. Market will likely wait for proof before assigning a better valuation. The debt market evidently feels the same way because there is a major effort for debt ratios to be very conservative throughout the industry given some recent history of commodity prices.

The last consideration is that the company is now more than ten times the size it was when the shopping spree began. Because management has experience building and selling companies, this management was able to build a new company at a rapid pace. The debt market appears to have responded faster to the management experience than has the stock market.

Whether the stock market will respond at all in the future is an open question. Fast growth (especially involving acquisitions) has its own risks. Management can lose cost control in the process, among many other possibilities. So far, it looks as though management has succeeded in integrating the properties acquired. But the market generally wants a track record for a period of time with all the purchased properties (and without major purchases).

Key Ideas

This latest purchase follows the usual management guidelines for conservative purchases. But there is every chance that the market wants a history of the benefits of these purchases before assigning a higher value to the enterprise.

Management used 100% debt in the latest transaction. That is a departure from the past and may increase the perceived risk level of this issue. The debt market has been adamant for some time about conservative debt ratios using considerably lower commodity price assumptions.

Opposing that risk is management experience of building and selling companies. But all the purchases result in fast growth and a dramatic transformation of the original company. This may result in the market waiting to see how the "new" company functions and results.

A management using the combination of strategies discussed above will benefit quite a bit from a return of the industry to normal valuations. The industry in general (and this company more specifically) are historically cheap. That makes purchasing production attractive when compared to drilling to grow production.

Management does have a free cash flow strategy in that once properties are acquired, production often does not grow. That cash that is generated is used for the next purchase to grow the company more.

If management is correct about the conservative nature of the deal and the debt ratio, then the debt from this deal will be rapidly repaid.

At the current time, much of the industry is in balance sheet repair mode. Therefore, any industry growth is likely to be slow and deliberate for the time being. This should keep any periods of pricing weakness from being very significant because it appears that demand will continue to grow.

The time to worry about a downturn is when a host of companies go public at absurd prices in the industry, and managements like this one decide to sell their companies. Right now, conditions appear to be the polar opposite of that.

Therefore, this company is a strong buy consideration, largely based upon management's past record of successfully building and selling companies. Obviously, the sheer number of acquisitions in a short time period that has transformed the company has raised the risk level. So has the decision to use 100% debt for this acquisition. Therefore, this idea is not for the risk-averse.

Many companies in the industry can double or triple just by returning to historical valuations. Earthstone Energy, Inc. management is obviously hoping for a better result. Now, whether that will actually happen is anyone's guess. But experience usually helps with a speculative proposition, as do currently conservative debt ratios.