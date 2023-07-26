Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kip Meintzer - Head, IR

Gil Shwed - CEO & Founder

Roei Golan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Tal Liani - BofA Merrill Lynch

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Raymond McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Adam Borg - Stifel

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Shebly Seyrafi - FBN Securities

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Irvin Liu - Evercore ISI

Kip Meintzer

Hello everybody and good afternoon. It's Kip Meintzer, Head of Investor Relations for Check Point Software. Joining me today on the video conference call will be Gil Shwed CEO and Founder; as well as Roei Golan, our CFO.

Before we begin, obviously the good old forward-looking statement. During this presentation Check Point's representatives may make certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our product solutions, expectations related to cyber security and other threats.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions, customer acceptance, purchase of our existing products and solutions, new products and solutions, the market for IT security, et cetera, political economic business everything under the sun including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.