Union Pacific Stock Goes Boom, Is It A Buy Now?

Jul. 26, 2023 1:51 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Union Pacific faced challenging earnings due to macro headwinds affecting volumes and sticky inflation, but benefits from business improvements.
  • The announcement of Jim Vena as the new CEO is well-received by shareholders, as he has a strong track record in the industry.
  • Despite a strong long-term outlook, caution is advised, and waiting for a short-term decline before buying is recommended.
Union Pacific Railroad Post Flat Quarterly Earnings, Signaling Slowness And Inflationary Impacts On Economy

Brandon Bell

Introduction

It's time to talk about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), my current largest investment. This company is also a holding in almost every single portfolio that I advise and manage.

This may not come as a surprise to

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 1:55 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.21K)
Solid company - great MOAT - have owned 3 different times over the past few decades (sold for family needs) - just restarted the monthly DRIP - do not think the RRs will be replaced in my lifetime. But ..........
t
terrie000
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (824)
I sold all my shares after the rally today. I stuck on this laggard long enough. It will take a year or two for new CEO to move the train. An instant 10% gain is a sign for me to get out while I can get a $0 net loss on this.
