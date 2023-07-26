Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hess Corporation (HES) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 1:31 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)
Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Wilson - Vice President of Investor Relations

John Hess - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Hill - Chief Operating Officer

John Rielly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Phillips Johnston - Capital One Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Hess Corporation Conference Call. My name is Kevin and I'll be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jay Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Jay Wilson

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in our second quarter earnings conference call. Our earnings release was issued this morning and appears on our website, www.hess.com.

Today's conference call contains projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Hess's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Also, on today's conference call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the supplemental information provided on our website. On the line with me today are John

