Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 1:39 PM ETWesBanco, Inc. (WSBC), WSBCP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Iannone – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Todd Clossin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Jackson – Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Dan Weiss – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Russell Gunther – Stephens

Dave Bishop – Hovde Group

Daniel Tamayo – Raymond James

Karl Shepard – RBC Capital Markets

Casey Whitman – Piper Sandler

Catherine Mealor – KBW

Manuel Navas – D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the WesBanco Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Iannone, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Iannone

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to WesBanco, Inc.’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Leading the call today are Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Dan Weiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s call, an archive of which will be available on our website for one year, contains forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings related materials issued yesterday afternoon, as well as our other SEC filings and investor materials. These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, wesbanco.com. All statements speak only as of July 26, 2023, and WesBanco undertakes no obligation to update them.

I would now like to turn the call over to Todd. Todd?

Todd Clossin

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Today is a bittersweet moment for me, it marks my last quarterly earnings call. I’m grateful to have worked

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.