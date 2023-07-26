Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 1:54 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY), TKAYF
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:JTKWY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jitse Groen - CEO

Jörg Gerbig - COO

Andrew Kenny - CCO

Brent Wissink - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Miriam Adisa - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Ross - Barclays

Monique Pollard - Citi

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

William Woods - Bernstein

Wim Gille - ABN AMRO

Marcus Diebel - JP Morgan

Marc Hesselink - ING

Operator

Hello and welcome Just Eat Takeaway.com First Half 2023 Results Call. My name is Laura, and I’ll be your coordination for today’s event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will remain on listen-only. [Operator Instructions]

On our corporate website, you can download our press release and the slides for this analyst and investor conference.

And I will now hand you over to your host, Jitse Groen, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Jitse Groen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this analyst and investor conference call to discuss the half year 2023 results for Just Eat Takeaway.com. On our corporate website, you can download our press release and the slides for this analyst and investor conference.

Now, while we are all here, let me first start by addressing Brent stepping down for next year's AGM. Brent joined the company when we had 39 people work for us. And I believe that the revenue back then was only a couple of million per year or so. You will see later in this presentation as well. That we now have 15,000 people in offices, almost half a million couriers and that the revenue of the business is over EUR 5 billion. There are not many people that make the same journey in Europe. And there

