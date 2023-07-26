MF3d

Investment Thesis

The last time I talked about Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was back in June in my article Why Pick One When You Can Own Both? where I compared them to one of my favorite BDC's Capital Southwest (CSWC). When I first became a subscriber here on Seeking Alpha a few years ago I would often see analysts talk about ARCC. It quickly became apparent that this was a popular BDC among income investors. Because my main objective of investing is income, I opened a position inside my portfolio. I've been a holder ever since. During my investing journey I've tried to study the trend of my holdings, but do not consider myself a market timer. The trend is just something I pay attention to; I go by the saying "It's not timing the market, it's time in the market!" I'm a big believer in that. I also believe the trend is your friend when investing. Whether it be price range, dividend raises, market sentiment, etc. And while past performance doesn't predict future (performance), I see the trend of a stock as an important metric to consider when investing for the long-term. Although the BDC ETF BIZD has seen its price appreciate 6% over the last month, looking at ARCC's FWD P/E of 8.5; I believe ARCC remains a buy at almost 19% below the sector median.

5 Year Price Trend

Five years ago today ARCC was trading at $17.11. About 5 years before that it was trading at $16.81. Today it trades less than $20. Since holding ARCC I've watched the trade in the price range of $16-$21.

Now I'm not saying this trend will continue this or predicting what the price will be going forward. But learning the trend of a stock I believe will give investors an idea of when to buy and when to sell. Every investor has a different goal when investing. I consider myself a buy-and-hold investor as I plan to hold my stocks forever unless the fundamentals of the business change or I see a better opportunity elsewhere in the market.

GFC & Pandemic Performance

Below is how ARCC performed against its peers in the GFC and COVID pandemic. Speaking to its quality, ARCC returned Core ROE of 11.2% and realized ROE of 9.5% while its BDC peers returned -0.1%. During the pandemic the BDC returned double digits in both core and realized ROE.

Beginning of January 2007, ARCC was trading around $20 before falling to a low of less than $4 a share in March of 2009. ARCC quickly recovered and traded in a price range between $14 to $19 before COVID in 2020. Even though the BDC trades in a price range, it typically trends upwards which is want all investors want to see, especially from quality stocks like this one. Quality stocks only stay down for so long before the price bounces back.

Portfolio Management/Quality

Since the last recession ARCC has performed exceptionally well. ARCC hasn't cut the dividend and has paid out plenty of special and supplemental dividends since then. Even though it didn't pay any in 2020, the BDC did not cut its dividends like some BDC's such as Golub Capital (GBDC). I think one of the reasons why they were able to keep the dividend is their portfolio quality and expert management. ARCC is the largest BDC by market cap and highly diversified across 466 companies. Another thing I like about ARCC is the risk mitigation compared to its BDC peers. ARCC's average position size is 0.2% compared to 0.6% for the average BDC. They also have no exposure to inelastic industries like airlines, railroads, leasing, forest products, etc.

Although we can't avoid things like pandemics or recessions; quality management teams typically learn from these types of events. And I think ARCC's management learned a great deal from the GFC. I believe this is the reason they're a little more conservative than some other BDC's when it comes to dividend raises, even in the high interest rate environment, where it is considered beneficial for BDC's. ARCC last raised its dividend by 11.6% back in October 22' from $0.43 to the current $0.48. Other BDC's like CSWC have raised their dividends a few times in 2023. CSWC raised the regular dividend twice and paid a supplemental three times in the same period. And while this is one of the things I love about them, more dividend raises don't equate to quality. Both are great stocks I must add though, a reason I own both.

I believe management is playing it smart in 2023, meaning they're well-prepared for the current macro-environment. During last quarter earnings, management reported a rise in non-accrual loans to 2.3% from 1.7%. But I believe management expected this could happen and probably is the reason why they're being conservative. Even with the rise, it's still below ARCC's target of 3%. And depending on when the FED decides to start cutting interest rates, investors could see an end-of-year special dividend. ARCC also reported during Q1 that spillover income for 2022 was 2.5x the current dividend of $0.48.

NAV Growth Vs BDC Peers

Another advantage ARCC has over its externally-managed peers is its consistent track record of generating shareholder value. They have managed to grow NAV by double digits at 14.8%. They also have a 10-year annualized total return of 16.2%. As my readers probably know by now, total return is the biggest thing I look at when analyzing a stock.

Are They Prepared For A Recession?

The most important thing I want to know about my stocks are "Can they continue paying their current dividend for the long-term?" Since I am an income investor this is the constant question I have when investing. Like many stocks, ARCC has had some issues during the economic downturn such as a rise in non-accruals as mentioned earlier, and also a Q1 earnings miss by $0.02 and a miss on total investment income by $15.13 million. Additionally, the BDC faced a hit to its recent Q2 earnings due to tight credit conditions across the country. But with all of this, I still think the dividend is safe going forward. During Q2 earnings, ARCC proved the naysayers wrong beating on both earnings and total investment income, reporting NON-GAAP EPS of $0.58 and total investment income of $634 million. This was a $0.01 increase from Q1 but a $0.05 decrease from Q4 22'. Total investment income was also up from Q1 by 2.5% and they also managed to grow NAV by $0.13 to $18.58 from $18.45 in the prior quarter. I believe the earnings beat is due to the new gross commitments of $1.22 billion ARCC made during the quarter, up from $766 million in Q1. With their growth in NAV and total investment income, I believe ARCC is well prepared for a recession or any economic challenges.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha ARCC currently has a dividend yield of about 9.6%, less than 5% off its 5-year average of 9.15% making it slightly undervalued in my view. But with the recent rise in earnings and continued NAV growth over the last few quarters, I believe ARCC is a buy in my opinion. Their current trailing P/E GAAP stands at 11.69 more than 17% above the sector median of 9.96. But looking forward their P/E is 8.50, well below the sector median of 10.19. Below is ARCC compared to popular monthly BDC Main Street Capital (MAIN)

MAIN normally always trades at a higher premium to NAV than ARCC. The monthly BDC currently trades more than $15 over NAV price while ARCC trades at a slight premium at a little over $1 over its NAV price. I think the BDC gives shareholders a slight margin of safety buying under $20 and analysts currently have a high price target of $22, offering investors an approximate 12% upside. Wall St. Analysts also seem to agree with me with an overall buy rating for the BDC as well with 9 strong buys, 5 buys, and 0 sells. With inflation cooling and the rate hikes seemingly coming to a halt, I see ARCC continuing down its growth path and rewarding shareholders with price appreciation and could reach new highs in the next several months.

Catalysts

With the recent banking crisis back in March of this year, many BDCs have continued to benefit as ARCC reported a 20% increase in deals quarter-over-quarter as they originated $1.2 billion of new investments across 46 transactions. With these banking failures, many companies are seeking alternatives to standard banks for financial opportunities, providing BDCs with increased income. Another thing I was paying close attention to was non-accruals. ARCC reported a slight decline to 2.1% from 2.3% reported last quarter. This is a testament to their quality as they saw a slight uptick during Q1 earnings in my view. Their total portfolio value also increased from $21.1 billion in the first quarter to $21.5 billion in Q2. The BDC sector has seen some nice price appreciation over the last month and I believe the FED anticipated rate hike is already priced in. If they decide to pause on raises this week I believe investors could see an even further rise in price as investors remain skeptical of banking sector in the near-term.

Bottom Line

ARCC has continued to perform well during the current economic uncertainty and I believe will perform even better going forward. With the decline in non-accruals and investment activity during the month of July alone, I not only believe ARCC is a safe investment, I would not be surprised if management decided to gift shareholders with an end of year special dividend. But with the conservative nature of management, I wouldn't bet on this. With the growth in total investment income, NAV growth, and decline in non-accruals; ARCC's management has reassured its shareholders that it is a great investment that is well-prepared to navigate any economic challenges or uncertainty now or in the near future.