Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Capital: Why It Remains A Buy

Jul. 26, 2023 2:56 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)6 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
499 Followers

Summary

  • Ares Capital has been a popular choice among income investors due to its consistent upward trend and reliable dividends.
  • Despite a dip during the 08'-09' recession, ARCC has performed well since, not cutting dividends and even paying out special and supplemental dividends.
  • ARCC's management has been conservative with dividend raises, which is believed to be a strategic move in preparation for the current macro-environment.
  • ARCC has also seen its non-accruals decline slightly since a rise in Q1 and seen its NAV grow quarter-over-quarter by approximately 1%.
  • With the recent earnings beat and rise in total investment income, I believe ARCC has reassured its investors that it is well-prepared to navigate any economic challenges.

Business graph and charts sell or buy dices

MF3d

Investment Thesis

The last time I talked about Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was back in June in my article Why Pick One When You Can Own Both? where I compared them to one of my favorite BDC's

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
499 Followers
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 3:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.52K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you like the article consider following for more content on some of your favorite stocks, BDCs, REITs, etc. Let me know down the comments what you think of the article and let me know some of your favorite dividend paying stocks. Happy investing to all 📈
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 3:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (187)
Nice article. I would just add a couple thoughts:

1) Most of ARCC’s debt matures in 2025 and beyond and is fixed at low rates. ARCC was smart to borrow big when rates were low and thereby lock in big spreads.

2) Size matters. Not only is ARCC the biggest BDC, it has the biggest borrowers. This lowers the credit risk
In the portfolio because big borrowers are more likely to get through a recession or other problems than small ones.

Long ARCC.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (13.92K)
GReat stock long 1143

Allday
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 3:19 PM
Premium
Comments (1.78K)
Started buying 5 years ago at $16 and added at $13/$14/$15 during the pandemic. With reinvested dividends I have 57% more shares at a combined SP of $16.28 for a 12+% yield. Will continue to hold but considering taking the dividends after this years and diversifying into other investments.
d
dorj00will
Today, 3:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (457)
this is a compounder for me; no swing trades here
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 3:12 PM
Premium
Comments (10.47K)
Great Bdc but for me a buy only -$18.75
Long Arcc
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.