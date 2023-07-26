pjohnson1/E+ via Getty Images

Back in April, I detailed how it could be time for auto giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) to announce a dividend raise. With the company's financial picture looking much better with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it seemed like now would be the perfect time to reward investors. This week, the company announced strong Q2 results, but not an increase to its quarterly payout.

As a reminder, GM had a $0.38 per share quarterly payout prior to the start of the coronavirus. At the end of 2019, that gave GM stock an annual yield of about 4.15%, which was quite nice in a very low interest rate environment. The company suspended the dividend during the pandemic, and it returned in 2022 at a 9 cent per quarter rate. After four payouts at that level, I thought we could see a raise at the next declaration.

Unfortunately, this week's dividend news was not what some investors were probably hoping for. The company announced another 9-cent payout, payable September 14th - for shareholders of record September 1st; the ex-dividend date is August 31. This gives investors a total cash payout of 36 cents per share per year, which at Tuesday's close implies an annual yield of 0.95%.

As I discussed previously, GM's dividend yield is rather paltry. Major auto competitor Ford (F) currently hands out over 4.40% on an annual basis, and that doesn't include any special dividends that have been declared. Worse yet, investors could go the fixed income route and get even more income, and US interest rates have risen even more since my previous article. Investors can get over 5.55% on the short end of the Treasury curve, and almost 4% even if they go with the 30-year bond. In that respect, GM is not an attractive income investment currently.

The lack of a dividend raise may be even more surprising when you consider the earnings report we saw on Tuesday. General Motors handily beat analyst revenue estimates by more than $2.3 billion, with adjusted earnings per share coming in 8 cents ahead of the street. More importantly, the company updated its guidance in a very favorable way, as detailed below:

U.S. GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $9.3 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.4 billion-$9.9 billion.

EBIT-adjusted of $12.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $11.0 billion-$13.0 billion.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow of $7.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $5.5 billion-$7.5 billion.

The last bullet is perhaps the most important one for the dividend. With adjusted automotive cash flow guidance being hiked, you'd think the company could easily pay investors a bit more cash. At the current dividend rate, GM is paying out about half a billion dollars in cash dividends to shareholders on an annual basis. It wouldn't take a lot of money to increase the dividend quite substantially, or even just a few cents per year.

However, the company did buy back half a billion dollars' worth of shares during Q2, as detailed in the latest 10-Q filing. This helped to reduce the share count by a little more than 1% in the three months between the company's two 10-Q filings dates (ending July 13). When added to buybacks in the past couple of quarters, GM has started to bring its share count down a bit, as seen in the chart below.

GM Shares Outstanding (Company Filings)

At the moment, analysts are very positive on GM shares, with the average price target of more than $50 representing over 33% upside from current levels. I'm not as positive at the moment, just because of the potential for some US economic weakness later this year and into 2024. Student loan repayments are about to restart, which could impact consumer spending quite a bit in the coming quarters. As a result, I would rate the stock as a hold at the moment. I'd be willing to change that to a buy should the US economy hold steady through this potential storm, or if GM decided to give a little bit more income to investors.

In the end, General Motors may have disappointed some investors this week when it did not raise its dividend. Despite four quarterly payments already at the 9 cent level, the latest declaration was at the same rate. For now, it appears the company seems to be favoring the buyback angle, as it works to reduce the outstanding share count. With strong Q2 results, guidance was raised for the year, allowing for more capital returns to come, but I wouldn't buy GM shares just yet due to some potential economic headwinds that could be approaching soon.