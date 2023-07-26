Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Packaging Corporation of America: Q2 Beat Vs. Lower Q3 Estimates

Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Packaging Corporation of America's Q2 adjusted earnings per share reached $2.31, exceeding our $1.99 estimate.
  • Despite a challenging demand environment, the company managed operations efficiently and cost-effectively.
  • Although optimistic about the containerboard sector, the company expects higher logistic costs in Q3 and predicts a lower EPS of $1.88.
  • Valuing the company using its historical average, we are now moving our rating to a neutral 12-month view.

ReelsBurger/E+ via Getty Images

Our latest publication released at June-end was called: "Approaching The Bottom, Time To Re-Enter." No title was more effective, and today, we hope our followers/readers/PKG investors are enjoying a plus 10% in stock price appreciation. Packaging Corporation of America (

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

