Netflix Q2: Revenue Misses Again

Jul. 26, 2023 3:18 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)GOOG, GOOGL1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We’re sell-rated on Netflix, Inc. post 2Q23 earning results, as we don't expect paid sharing or ad-tier subscriptions to boost revenue growth in the near-term due to macro weakness.
  • While Netflix added 5.9M subscribers this quarter, the company missed revenue estimates for the second quarter in a row.
  • The stock is up 46% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27%. The stock dropped roughly 11% after reporting earnings.
  • We’re constructive on the stock’s position to outperform in the mid to long run but don’t see a clear path to revenue growth reaccelerating in 2H23.
  • We recommend investors count their Netflix, Inc. profits at current levels and exit the stock to revisit at more attractive entry points toward 2024.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported Q2 2023 earnings results late last week, reporting 5.9M added subscribers but missing on revenue for the second quarter in a row. We're sell-rated on NFLX stock heading further into 2H23, as we

Tech Stock Pros
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Natturner1966
Today, 3:23 PM
Revenue will pick up again on the back half of the year. Strong buy between $380 and $400
