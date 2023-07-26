Q2 2023 Dividend Report

Richard Drury

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 36, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made at the heart of the financial crisis back in May 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD:CA). However, for years before making that purchase I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don't believe in taking unnecessary risks and feel the whims of the stock market are too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial freedom on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I've built a portfolio of over 30 cash flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses.

While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavor to always own the best-of-breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a strategy I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work for me both as a young investor and likewise carry me through the decades to come. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it has proven its value over the past few hundred years and remains as relevant as ever today in our digital age.

Having noted the above, it is truly a great time to be a dividend growth investor. The companies I own are committed to rewarding shareholders and I love nothing more than to reinvest back into them to further increase the compounding power in my portfolio.

Dividend Summary

I raked in cash flow from 33 companies in Q2, with 23 paying in CAD and 10 the final 10 contributing in USD.

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. JNJ is owned in CAD within my portfolio, though it resides on the NYSE.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD:CA) 192.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN:CA) 70.47 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 101.53 5.31 BCE Inc. (BCE:CA) 212.85 5.16 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM:CA) 20.40 Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (CSW.B:CA) 10.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS:CA) 103.00 Fortis Inc. (FTS:CA) 110.18 Canadian Utilities Limited (CU:CA) 105.42 Canadian National Railway Company (CNR:CA) 35.55 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP:CA) 9.50 Hydro One Limited (H:CA) 77.06 Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN:CA) 15.30 Metro Inc. (MRU:CA) 6.05 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN:CA) 130.84 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC:CA) 59.68 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM:CA) 2.11 Brookfield Corporation (BN:CA) 2.06 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN:CA) 28.62 Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC:CA) 18.73 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA) 19.20 Enbridge Inc. (ENB:CA) 22.19 Saputo Inc. (SAP:CA) 5.40 Click to enlarge

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 29.75 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 27.14 Yum! Brands (YUM) 20.06 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) 4.31 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 10.76 10.00 Visa Inc. (V) 5.74 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 66.60 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 7.52 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 3.40 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 3.60 4.35 Click to enlarge

Dividend Totals

My final Q2 tally comes in at C$1,358.64 and U$178.88, coming together for a currency-neutral $1,537.52. This clocks in for a 9.16% increase over my Q2 2022 passive income totals.

Worth noting is that some of my typical quarterly payments got doubled up in Q1. TELUS Corporation (T:CA) and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B:CA) both made their typical April payments in March due to April 1 landing on a weekend. For simplicity of dividend tracking and cash flow comparisons, it would be helpful if companies would simply aim for the "last/first business day of the month", but such is life. It all ultimately balances in the end.

H1 Cash Flow Review

As we turn the bend on the first half of 2023, I've had two solid quarters on the income front:

Quarter Cash Flow ($) Q1 2023 1,838.98 Q2 2023 1,537.52 Click to enlarge

This amounts to $3,376.50 in income received. It also breaks down into $562.75 per month.

I've often said that I view my portfolio activities as building a pension, and this is precisely the reason. While I am presently reinvesting every penny, those are earnings that could easily be redeployed if I had a sudden expense or found myself in a negative cash flow situation.

This offers resilience against the vicissitudes of life. The wonderful thing is that even without lifting a finger, I expect this number to rise each year on the basis of passive reinvestment and organic growth through dividend raises from companies who respect their shareholders.

Market Prospects

I've been spending a fair amount of time on the sidelines through Q2. The majority of my dividends have been pooling steadily in my brokerage account awaiting redeployment, as opportunities in the market haven't been particularly forthcoming:

Data by YCharts

As long-term investors know, the real money is made on sizable pullbacks.

Buying Opportunities?

Despite the steadiness of the overall market, I've had one steady restaurant business on my radar. The fast food chain with a family of burgers is none other than A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA).

This is a business I've owned since late 2019. Two main things originally attracted me to the company and these factors remain in place:

Anecdotal Evidence: Great tasting food and steady traffic at the many locations I've been to.

Steady, Reliable Cash Flow: Monthly distributions backed by solid growth.

Aside from the COVID blip, AW.UN:CA has had a track record of improving same store sales growth over the years:

A&W Website

Further, the company ranks second in the Canadian hamburger segment with its +1,000 store count, and has posted a solid systems sales growth of 6.8% annually since 2000:

A&W Website

While the share price has been hovering in a range for most of the year, there has been recent weakness.

This is exactly what I like to see when I'm teeing up an investment:

Data by YCharts

With the distribution yield hovering in the ~5.5% range, I am actively considering adding to my position.

Conclusion

Posting a near-10% dividend growth rate in Q2 even with some of my larger payers doubling up in Q1 is excellent. My portfolio remains resilient in all market conditions and is steadily increasing its cash outputs without much additional effort on my part recently.

The beauty of the dividend growth investing strategy is being able to lay a strong foundation and then let the underlying businesses do the heavy lifting. Each new dollar received is simply put back into further cash flowing investments.

Thank you for reading.