Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 2:50 PM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Chapman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Brian Kucaj - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Chris Nassetta - President and CEO

Kevin Jacobs - CFO and President, Global Development

Conference Call Participants

Joe Greff - JP Morgan

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

David Katz - Jefferies

Smedes Rose - Citi

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Robin Farley - UBS

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Chad Benyon - Macquarie

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hilton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Chapman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin.

Jill Chapman

Thank you, MJ. Welcome to Hilton's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in our earnings press release and on our website at ir.hilton.com.

This morning, Chris Nassetta, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.