NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Drummond - President, Chief Executive Officer

Kenny Pucheu - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Gillard - Chief Operating Officer

Kevin McDonald - Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel

Mike Sabella - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Derek Podhaizer - Barclays

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Sean Mitchell - Daniel Energy Partners

Connor Jensen - Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Sabella, Vice President of Investor Relations for NexTier. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike Sabella

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to the NexTier Oilfield Solutions earnings conference call to discuss our second quarter 2023 results. With me today are Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kenny Pucheu, Chief Financial Officer; Matt Gillard, Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin McDonald, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

Before we get started, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer contained in the news release that we issued yesterday afternoon, which is currently posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Our call this morning includes statements that speak to the company's expectations, outlook, and predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

