Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vonovia: There Is Still Room For More Gains In The Long Run

Jul. 26, 2023 4:09 PM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY2 Comments
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
628 Followers

Summary

  • Vonovia SE, Europe's largest real estate company, has seen a 23% gain in the last month and a 35% gain from its low in March, despite being down 7.5% YTD.
  • The might be more gains to come considering the current situation of the real estate market and interest rates.
  • Despite a booming DAX40 index, key indicators suggest the German economy is slowing down, questioning whether the ECB can risk further rate hikes.
  • The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to halt rate hikes, indicating that the worst may be over for the real estate sector.
  • Analysts predict significant return potential for Vonovia, backed by a recent rating upgrade from Deutsche Bank, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Angebot an modernen bunten Wohngebäuden, Immobilienwirtschaft

nnocciola/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

With over 23% gain in the last month and over 35% gain from its low in March, Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF), (OTCPK:VONOY) had a good rally in recent months. Considering the stock is still down

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
628 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VONOY, VNNVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 4:21 PM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
Thanks for the article, and indeed there better be room for more gains, this was a $73 stock just 2 years ago.
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
Today, 4:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (516)
@Xav Welsh I think it will take a while until we see these levels again, but nevertheless, there should be gains ahead. Especially when management decides to pay the old dividend again!

Thanks for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.