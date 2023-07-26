Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 3:11 PM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC)
Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabela Klemes - Head of Investor Relations

Fabrizio Barderi - Chief Executive Officer

Giuseppe Turchiarelli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Beatrice Gianola - Mediobanca

Florencia Mayorga - MetLife

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enel Chile First Half and Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

During this conference call, we may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect only our current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors are described in Enel Chile's press release reporting its first half and second quarter 2023 results.

The presentation accompanying this conference call and Enel Chile's annual report on Form 20-F included under Risk Factors. You may access our first half and second quarter 2023 results press release and presentation on our website at www.enel.cl and our 20-F on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Enel Chile undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to disclose any development as a result of which these forward-looking statements become inaccurate, except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mrs. Isabela Klemes, Head of Investor Relations of Enel

