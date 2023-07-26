J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the beginning of 2020, I published "United Rentals: A Pure-Play Value Opportunity Ahead Of The Construction Boom," detailing my positive long-term view on United Rentals (NYSE:URI). Since then, the stock has risen by ~187% due to a massive income increase and valuation. As expected, the company benefited from a substantial increase in commercial and residential construction spending. Today, the company performs very well and commands a much higher valuation as investors are no longer discounting risk on the stock. US construction spending remains high, encouraging the firm's growth. However, shifting economic winds potentially threaten the company.

URI is likely reaching its cyclical peak as trends suggest an impending sharp and prolonged slowdown in US construction activity. From a valuation standpoint, it appears that many investors are forgetting the cyclical reality of the company. In other words, URI is no longer trading at a reasonable valuation given its inevitable cyclical exposure. As construction spending levels roll over, United Rental's income may fall quickly. Further, the construction equipment shortage, which has dramatically benefited URI, appears likely to slow soon as production levels from many construction equipment manufacturing firms rise dramatically from slowing demand.

That said, the company has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, allowing it to overcome headwinds better than before. United Rentals remains very popular among many investors and deserves detailed analysis given its strong performance. Additionally, URI is in a critical technical position as the stock returns to its all-time-high price in the $450 range it reached last February. In my view, that technical "double top" position, combined with the company's fundamentals, points to impending negative price action. However, some factors impacting the firm could cause it to rise to a new high.

Construction Tailwinds Become Headwinds

United Rentals is highly exposed to economic circumstances. For one, construction activity changes dramatically with macroeconomic events with significant dependence on interest rate levels. Additionally, a decline in construction activity has an asymmetric negative impact on United Rentals because rental demand is partially driven by excess construction activity. In other words, URI's products are in higher demand when construction activity rises enough that contractors need additional equipment. Thus it does not necessarily take a large decline in construction activity to have a significant negative impact on URI's sales.

In February 2020, when I was very bullish on the company, interest rates were meager, causing construction activity to rise quickly. Indeed, the more considerable decline in interest rates in 2020 due to Federal Reserve stimulus efforts was sufficiently large to cause construction spending to rise during otherwise poor economic circumstances. Today, interest rates are the highest in decades, causing a sharp (and growing) decline in commercial property values and transaction volumes. Construction costs are significantly elevated today due to inflation, particularly in construction labor, so builders cannot afford a 30-40% decline in commercial property values.

Investors should not be caught off guard by the strong performance of United Rentals this year. Significantly, the company's performance lags behind construction spending. Construction spending lags behind changes in property values, and changes in the property market lag behind fluctuations in financial markets. Thus, there is a tremendous lag between changes in financial conditions and United Rentals' income; however, the relationship is historically very robust. One of the most interesting patterns showing this is the correlation between URI's "EV/EBITDA" ratio and the US manufacturing PMI:

Data by YCharts

The US Manufacturing PMI is a robust future indicator of changes in manufacturing business activity. Key measures include changes in order volumes, inventories, employment, etc. Levels below 50 suggest a negative trend in those figures for many manufacturing firms. Historically, the PMI is a powerful leading indicator of real GDP growth. The strong relationship between the PMI and URI's valuation is not coincidental. When the PMI is strong, URI will likely see its income rise faster, causing its valuation to increase (offering a premium for future income). When the PMI is low, URI is likely to see a decline in income, so its valuation contracts to discount an impending drop in sales. Today, we are seeing an abnormality as URI's "EV/EBITDA" remains elevated, but the PMI is signaling a significant impending decline in its sales - signaling an overvaluation for URI.

Of course, the construction industry has been one of the strongest in the manufacturing sector since 2020. Accordingly, investors in URI may see its strong momentum as a sign that its income is unlikely to face cyclical pressures. In my view, that momentum can create a longer "lag" between the broader economic cycle and construction activity, but it will not negate it. Existing home sales are falling toward 2008 recession lows today. Building permits and commercial construction spending are also starting to decline, but they remain elevated compared to home sales. See below:

Data by YCharts

Commercial property sales are also extremely low today due to tighter lending and occupancy declines. Thus, there is a solid negative trend in sales activity for residential and commercial space builders, even if builders have not entirely accepted that reality. Builders continue to build at significant rates, likely because they planned projects when interest rates were much lower and the potential profits much higher. However, I believe they run an increased risk of building at tremendous losses, particularly on more significant properties in urban areas. Accordingly, United Rentals should still see near-peak sales over the coming quarter or two. Still, I expect that figure to decline dramatically in 2024 as builders reduce activity in response to property prices and sales volume declines.

United Rentals has also benefited from a shortage of construction equipment. In 2020-2022, demand for construction machinery rose dramatically as builders ramped up activity. However, the forced production halt from lockdown measures wreaked havoc on the machinery supply chain. As demand for construction equipment rose while supply declined, United Rentals has seen a sharp increase in its profit margins as it charges higher prices. As you can see below, there is a general relationship between URI's operating margin and the growth of construction spending:

Data by YCharts

When construction spending rises quickly, it is likelier that machinery falls into short supply, allowing URI to boost its prices. Conversely, declines in construction spending force URI to reduce its prices and hamper its margin or risk earning nothing on its assets. Construction spending has slowed over the past year, but I firmly believe it will see a more considerable decline, as evidenced by the sharp fall in property market sales. Further, the availability of construction machinery is rising very quickly, as seen in manufacturing shipments, unfulfilled orders, and inventories:

Data by YCharts

These data are highly relevant for companies like Caterpillar (CAT) and others that produce construction equipment. As the shortage grew, these companies had shallow inventory levels from 2020-2021. However, their inventories have doubled since then and are over 50% above their normal maximal levels today, indicating a potential glut should orders decline. Shipment levels remain very high, indicating that demand is solid, implying increased competition for United Rentals. Finally, unfulfilled orders are starting to wane, meaning production levels are rising faster than demand.

Overall, I believe it is clear that United Rentals is headed into a sharp cyclical slowdown. Its situation today is nearly the opposite of its position when I became bullish over three years ago. Interest rates (the primary demand leaver) are much higher, causing immense strains in the property market, particularly for more significant buildings. Construction activity indicators are high, but they're starting to slow and should fall faster in response to property price and sales fluctuations. Further, the availability of construction equipment is rising very fast as factories finally raise output to meet demand; however, they appear likely to create a glut in the market as production of construction equipment is now rising faster than demand, leading to an inventory buildup. By 2024, I believe these factors will inevitably lead to a sharp decline in United Rentals' sales and operating margins.

What is URI Worth Today?

To me, it is clear that URI is headed for a cyclical slowdown. With that in mind, the next key questions are how considerable that deceleration will be, how long it will last, and whether or not long-term demand will support recovery. These key factors are difficult to determine today as we're only at the initial stage of a slowdown. That said, commercial property valuations are expected to decline at a record pace, ultimately stemming from record increases in interest rates last year. Further, strong general GDP indicators such as the PMI and the yield curve (which usually inverts ~18 months before a recession) are at the lowest levels since 2008, with the yield curve being the most inverted since the 1980s.

While not perfect, those data indicate a steep recession that may last for some time. Indeed, the US economy faces significant barriers it is finally being forced to overcome. These include chronic unsustainable debt levels in both public and private debt markets, which is now a larger issue as interest rates are not near-zero. Years of decline in the total US manufacturing base created immense inflationary dependence on imports, mainly due to the significant deterioration in factory labor productivity since ~2010.

The list goes on and points to the fact that the US, and likely much of the Western world, requires an economic strain to improve efficiency and reduce the many financial and economic excesses created over the past decades. While measures like QE, fiscal deficits, and others have managed to delay fixing these issues since ~2008, I believe that it cannot be delayed much more due to risks associated with the US dollar and trade imbalance.

Those factors are not directly relevant to construction, but they are suitable for long-term GDP growth, which is the primary driver of construction activity. Based on this, I am biased toward the view that United Rentals is facing a relatively sharp and prolonged slowdown as the US slows construction activity in response to numerous other issues.

The US will likely need to expand construction in the long run due to dilapidated infrastructure and aged homes and buildings. There is undoubtedly a need for greater construction in the US, but the US economy does not have the necessarily large manufacturing base to support it, with most construction raw materials (and, to a large extent, labor) coming from foreign countries. As long as that issue remains a factor, I do not believe the US economy can support the construction activity its infrastructure and buildings require. In the long run, URI may benefit from a construction boom, but that may not occur until the 2030s as it will take time (and likely extensive bipartisan government support) for that to happen, and recent efforts are likely not close to accomplishing that.

Historically, URI's sales decline by around 20-35% during recessions while its operating margins contract by ~10%. Assuming it faces a slowdown similar to 2008, but not as large, I expect its sales to fall to ~$9.3B annualized or 25% lower. Further, its operating income might decline to around $1.4B as its operating margins slide to ~15%, a conservative estimate as they fell all the way to ~6-7% in 2010. The company has around $500M in interest costs due to its capital intensity. Its interest costs may rise as it's expanding its capital base and interest rates rise, but I will not assume that given it has not increased materially since 2022. Accordingly, I expect URI's pre-tax income to fall to an estimated $890M and its net income to ~$667M (25% tax rate), translating to a ~$9.8 EPS.

That figure is my estimate for the absolute trough for URI's income in a recession. After a slowdown, I expect profits to rise slowly to normal levels but they may not return to current levels for a long time due to macroeconomic circumstances. As such, I believe a 20X "P/E" on that "trough" EPS is reasonable, equating to a price target of ~$196, under half of URI's current value. That said, the company was trading closer to $150 for the entire decade before 2020, and its status has not fundamentally changed since, so I do not believe my very bearish outlook is unreasonable.

Lastly, URI may be a short opportunity due to the extent of its overvaluation and its "double top" technical positioning. Even if my fundamental view is too bearish, it seems hard to justify the company's value in light of shifting economic trends. Since URI has performed so well, it has low short interest, no material borrowing costs, and relatively low implied volatility for those looking to reduce risk with put options. The chief risk with betting against URI is that it breaks its all-time high into a speculative rally, which is possible, but to me unlikely. That risk can be managed with a stop loss of around $470-$500. Admittedly, due to the "lag factor" from the property market to construction activity, URI's EPS may take longer than expected to decline; however, I would be surprised if that does not occur by mid-2024. Overall, I believe the timing for short-selling URI is ideal (as seen in the irrational exuberance around URI). Still, there are inevitable risks with entering such speculative trades while they're in an early stage.