United Rentals: Short Opportunity As The Construction Boom Turns To Bust

Jul. 26, 2023 4:20 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.39K Followers

Summary

  • United Rentals is likely reaching its cyclical peak as trends suggest a slowdown in US construction activity, which could negatively impact the company's income and valuation.
  • Despite a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, URI faces risks from shifting economic conditions, including rising interest rates and a potential construction equipment glut.
  • Ongoing commercial and residential property sales declines suggest significant upcoming strains for overly aggressive builders.
  • The stock's apparent overvaluation and "double top" technical positioning may present a short opportunity.
  • In the long run, the US has an immense need for construction due to aged buildings and infrastructure; but that will not occur until the broader domestic manufacturing base is improved.

United Rentals yard fork lift

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the beginning of 2020, I published "United Rentals: A Pure-Play Value Opportunity Ahead Of The Construction Boom," detailing my positive long-term view on United Rentals (NYSE:URI). Since then, the stock

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in URI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

p
pdrozin
Today, 4:49 PM
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
Looks like they hit it out of the park, increased guidance, confident of trends continuing. Let’s see after the CC tomorrow, shares trading down AH.
Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 4:42 PM
Premium
Comments (6.15K)
What about the $1.2T Infrastructure Bill?

www.forbes.com/...
