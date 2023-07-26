Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 3:25 PM ETAena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF), ANYYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCPK:ANNSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Ignacio Castejón - Finance Director

Maurici Lucena - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jose Leo - Chief Financial officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS Group

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Luis Prieto - Kepler

Sathish Babu Sivakumar - Citigroup

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Johannes Braun - Stifel

Atul Kumar - HSBC

Andre Liebenberg - Barclays

José Arroyas - Santander

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Bhavesh and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aena 1H 2023 results presentation. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you, Mr. Ignacio Castejón, Finance Director, you may begin your conference.

Ignacio Castejón

Thank you very much, and welcome everyone to the first half year results for year 2023 of Aena. Without further delay, I'll pass the floor to our Chairman and CEO Maurici Lucena and to Jose Leo, our CFO. Thank you very much.

Maurici Lucena

Thank you, Ignacio. Good afternoon, everybody. Let me please formally welcome you all to our 1H 2023 results presentation. It's a real pleasure being today with all of you. I as usual will start with the key highlights before I give the floor consecutively to Jose Lea and also before the Q&A to Ignacio Castejón. So if you allow me I will start with traffic.

Concerning the first half of 2023, I think that traffic and of course, as a consequence also, all the financial results have been performing very well. In terms of traffic, Aena as a group, as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.