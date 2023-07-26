Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rio Tinto: China Construction Stimulus Is Coming

Jul. 26, 2023 4:26 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)BHP, BHPLF, DRI, EGRNF, PKX, RTNTF, RTPPF, VALE
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • China's new stimulus policies, including rate cuts and subsidies for refurbishing and modernising existing apartment buildings, could benefit the construction materials industry, including iron ore producers like Rio Tinto.
  • The Chinese government is shifting from tearing down aging buildings to implementing subsidies for their overhaul and modernisation, which could lead to a new decade of prosperity for construction materials and iron ore companies.
  • Rio Tinto has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Baowu, the world's biggest steelmaker, to explore projects in China and Australia to help decarbonise the steel value chain, signalling preparation for market.

Skyscrapers under construction in Guangzhou, China

Zhonghui Bao

China is passing a series of stimulus measures

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world. China is the largest steel consumer. The slowdown in Chinese construction with the debacle

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.72K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PKX, RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.