Microsoft Stock: Upgrading To Hold, Investors Should See Revenue Later Than Expense

Jul. 26, 2023 4:35 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
Summary

  • We’re upgrading Microsoft Corporation to a hold post Q4 2023 earnings; we believe Microsoft is well positioned to outperform, driven by Azure and generative A.I., but see softer cloud/enterprise spending in H2 2023.
  • We expect the cloud slowdown to continue into H2 '23 due to macro weakness; Azure and other cloud services reported lackluster revenue growth, dropping 1% sequentially this quarter.
  • We’re now more constructive on Microsoft monetizing generative A.I. into revenue growth, but we don’t see the company achieving meaningful A.I. revenue growth in 2H23.
  • Management stated nothing short of a capital spending binge on generative A.I. investments in FY24; we think investors will see revenue later than expenses.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines of the stock in the near term, as we expect the company to be impacted by macro weakness as customers continue to trim budgets.
Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is down roughly 5% today after reporting fiscal Q4 2023 earnings results yesterday, experiencing its worst day since January; we're upgrading the stock to a hold.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
deadhead213
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (5.23K)
Interesting article! Long term $MSFT will be 400-450 within the next 2-3 yrs. I will continue to hold and not worry abt Azure.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 4:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (52.52K)
"We're upgrading Microsoft to a hold....."

Upgrading it from what?

A sell?

Microsoft is never a sell.

A $10,000 investment in $MSFT in January of 1987 with dividend reinvestment would now be worth $32,583,799. CAGR 24.81%

$MSFT is a buy at $270 or lower and a hold above that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
