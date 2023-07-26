Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 4:13 PM ETMr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Posner - Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Jay Bray - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Marshall - Vice Chairman and President

Kurt Johnson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Bose George - KBW

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Ken Posner

Good morning and welcome to Mr. Cooper Group Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Ken Posner and I’m SVP of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. With me today are Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO; Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and President; and Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and CFO.

As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded. Also, you can find the slides on our Investor Relations webpage at investors.mrcoopergroup.com. During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP measures which are reconciled to GAAP results in the appendix to the slide deck. Also, we may make forward-looking statements, which you should understand could be affected by risk factors that we've identified in our 10-K and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change.

I'll now turn the call over to Jay.

Jay Bray

Thanks Ken, and good morning everyone, and welcome to our call. Let's turn to slide 3 and review the second quarter highlights. Starting with financial performance, I was extremely pleased with a 300 basis point gain in operating ROTCE, which hit 11.7%, and the growth in tangible book value per share, which increased to $58.81. At the same time, the capital and liquidity remain at near-record levels.

Turning to operations, the servicing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.