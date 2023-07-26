Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: August 9th Earnings Meaningless In Light Of A Broken Business Model

Jul. 26, 2023 5:15 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)CMCSA14 Comments
Howard Jay Klein
Summary

  • An earnings beat by The Walt Disney Company will undoubtedly unleash the pom pom twirlers with false hope and put a bit of a spike into the price short term.
  • A miss will encourage the bears to ponder a short play or a sell.
  • For most holders, earnings may just trigger a woeful shrug wondering if and when the big moves will be coming.
  Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The House Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate.

father reading a book to son

VladGans

"Patience is a virtue and I'm learning patience. It's a tough lesson… - Elon Musk.

The short-term trading and options plays can earn one a living by betting on spikes and dips before and after earnings releases. Some traders have

For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gaming sector, subscribe to The House Edge.

Howard Jay Klein
Comments (14)

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
Today, 6:12 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.5K)
Thanks for the comments. Estimates of grosses came from www.boxoffice.com verified by the same data sources used by the studios. TLM made nothing near $600m especially considering the massive bomb in China. Like everything else in Hollywood numbers are always subject to who is doing the counting, What counts is this: DIS generated more total grosses in its films, winners and losers to date but are not overwhelming enough to bring it to the bottom line compared with other studios.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 6:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
Thanks for the update.
s
shpt
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (118)
I have never heard complaints about Hulu’s functionality. Has anyone had issues?
j
jdlgsm
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (546)
I wouldn't touch Disney with a 10-foot pole after seeing previews of its woke version of "Snow white and the seven dwarfs," which replaces the dwarfs with a rag-tag group of magical people. Why did they do this to the most important cartoon in the Disney canon, the first feature-length cartoon of 1937, which had a legendary status?

I don't know. But at age 80, I remember an earlier Disney that wasn't so opposed to family values. Who exactly are the intended consumers of a woke remake that makes fun of the heterosexual families that were once the mainstay of visitors at theme parks?

What I can't believe is that DIS is a component of the DOW 30. I suggest DIS be delisted.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 6:34 PM
Comments (7.33K)
@jdlgsm the dwarves in the original tale going back to the 1500s where child labour in a copper mine. Snow White was a Lutheran, the Prince a Catholic and she was persecuted for her religion.

Times change, get over it.
g
goneviral
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (5)
"Black Panther-Wakanda Forever bombed"

Are you thinking of a different movie? Wakanda Forever finished in the top 5 on Deadline's annual most profitable films list. You should edit that because it's factually wrong on a grand scale. Maybe you meant Quantumania? It still didn't bomb, though. It was a least case scenario result but still approached exiting the theaters in the black. The Little Mermaid is already there.
M
MFGM
Today, 5:41 PM
Premium
Comments (322)
Your intro - not sure it makes a lot of sense... good - above expectation results typically generate positive market reaction / below expectation - poor results garner the opposite... this pretty much applies to every company reporting - so how is this seemingly special to Disney
A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:38 PM
Premium
Comments (2.35K)
Your absolutely right my friend Disney is broken and the dividend cut proves it. You’ll wait a long time for any major capital gain in this dog which has fleas
s
shpt
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (118)
@Always Bullish the dividend cut was 100% due to the pandemic. the dividend would have been in place all this time, if not for the shutdowns. How does that point to a broken company??
S
Sid393
Today, 5:33 PM
Premium
Comments (247)
Analysts sing the tune of market. The unreasonable market has only helped tech stocks this year. Those who did not want to invest in overvalued tech have their earnings destroyed. Hospitality industries like Disney have no catalyst ahead. A random tech company would sneeze AI and their market cap would double overnight. This sort of money rotation only in tech by market makers should be challenged. This is not fair for value investors.
n
novice_2013
Today, 5:26 PM
Premium
Comments (308)
Yo, talk to your Hollywood sources again! Little Mermaid grossed close to 600 mln worldwide. Needless to say, you lost me after that. lol
N
Natturner1966
Today, 5:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2.48K)
The bearishness is so incredible. Bob 2.0 is going to prove all the doubters wrong. And I can’t wait to see it.
d
dave403
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (1.13K)
@Natturner1966 disney is down 25% over the last 5 years… why on earth are these people so negative when things are obviously going so well?
N
Natturner1966
Today, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (2.48K)
@dave403

Bob Iger is Bruce Wayne

Sometimes you have to go back where it all started.

Batman Begins
