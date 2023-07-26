Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 4:19 PM ETGrupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), GRPFF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alfonso de Angoitia - Co-CEO

Francisco Valim - CEO of Cable

Luis Malvido - CEO, Sky

Carlos Phillips - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Carlos Legarreta - Itau

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Fred Mendes - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today’s call and in the earnings release. Please note, the call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.

Alfonso de Angoitia

Thank you, Donna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Francisco Valim, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa. Before discussing our second quarter operating and financial performance, I’d like to welcome Francisco Valim as CEO of our Cable operations and share with you that we’re thrilled to having him join Grupo Televisa’s executive team. Valim is a seasoned executive with over 34 years of experience, including 20 years holding CEO positions, mainly in the telco, media and service industries in Brazil and abroad.

Valim has led large and complex publicly listed and private companies and deeply understands the telco market and the broader telco ecosystem, including pay TV, broadband and fiber optics networks in highly competitive environments. He is also very experienced in leading significant transformation and turnaround processes by delivering revenue growth acceleration, best-in-class cost reduction, increased profitability, CapEx optimization and free cash flow generation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.