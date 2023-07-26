Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

The latest solid report for Q2 by Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) indicates that the tech giant has finally managed to mitigate most of the Apple-related (AAPL) risks that disrupted its business model in the past. The potential further growth of the overall economy along with the monetization of new opportunities could very well help the company continue to expand and utilize its dominant position in the digital advertising market to create additional shareholder value for years ahead. Despite this, investors need to be cautious about accumulating a long position in the company at the current price, as Meta faces several headwinds, which could negatively affect the performance of its shares in the short to near term.

Apple-Related Risks Have Finally Been Mitigated

After struggling to fully mitigate all of the Apple-related risks last year, it seems that Meta is finally making a comeback. The latest earnings report for Q2, which was released moments ago, shows that the company is once again growing at an aggressive rate, and it seems that there's nothing that can stop it from growing further in the future.

In Q2 alone, Meta generated $31.99 billion in revenues, up 11% Y/Y, while its net income was $7.78 billion, up 16% Y/Y. At the same time, the number of daily active people and monthly active people across its platforms increased by 7% Y/Y and 6% Y/Y to 3.07 billion and 3.88 billion, respectively. The company has also generated $10.96 billion in free cash flow ("FCF") during the period and ended the year with $53.5 billion in liquidity against $18.38 billion in long-term debt.

It's safe to say that such a performance was possible thanks to the strong growth of the U.S. economy in recent quarters. Despite all the fearmongering that we've heard in the last year about how the country is about to experience depression and deindustrialization at the same time, the latest data from the Commerce Department shows that the American economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in Q1, above the previous estimates of 1.1%. This was possible thanks to stronger consumer spending, which indicates that despite the record inflation, the economy remains more resilient than previously thought.

Considering this, there's no surprise that we now see reports which indicate that the digital advertising market is expected to continue to grow at an aggressive rate for years to come and reach over $1 trillion in annual advertising spending by 2026. As such, it's safe to assume that Meta's core business would be able greatly to benefit from such a growth, since the company's social media platforms have a dominant position within the digital advertising market.

At the same time, it's good to finally see how Meta explores new monetization opportunities to mitigate any potential future disruptions to its business model. Recently, the company began to more actively look for ways to monetize its short-form video content by displaying more ads within Reels, improving its video features, and going as far as to say that video is the core of its Facebook platform. It makes sense for Meta to double down on the popularization and monetization of video content, as its rival TikTok is now expected to generate $22 billion in annual revenues by 2025, which is almost as much as Meta generates in a single quarter.

On top of that, Meta has also been actively exploring ways to properly monetize its messaging products. In the past, I've already noted how the company has been adding new functionality to WhatsApp and was focused on realizing its potential. Just last month, a Channels feature has been added to WhatsApp, which is similar to the Twitter feed and gives brands and other organizations a proper place to share their latest developments to the over 2 billion monthly active users ("MAU") that the application has. It's likely a matter of time until this feature starts getting monetized as well.

Finally, the introduction of a Twitter alternative, Threads, earlier this month is also a smart move by Meta, as it could help it expand its user base and increase the number of monetization opportunities. Let's not forget that in the past, Meta copied Snap's (SNAP) stories feature and TikTok's short-form video product into its own platforms, which enhanced the user experience and created new income streams for the company. That's why copying Twitter could also create new monetization opportunities for Meta, especially since the former continues to bleed cash and lose advertisers at a time when the thread's user base grows at a record pace.

The Bigger Picture

Despite all of the upsides, I closed my long position in Meta a while ago at a profit due to several risks that could negatively affect the company's stock in the foreseeable future. First of all, Meta's metaverse projects continue to be the company's weak spot and a major money pit. The latest earnings report shows that the Reality Labs division that's responsible for metaverse projects generated a $3.7 billion loss in Q2 alone. Such losses are likely to mount with each passing quarter as there's still no clarity on how the management plans to recoup the investments in the metaverse field.

In addition to that, Apple is about to directly compete with Meta in the VR/AR business thanks to the upcoming release of its own headset next year, which could make it even harder for Mark Zuckerberg's team to figure out how to make Reality Labs profitable. As such, the Reality Labs division is likely to continue to have a negative impact on Meta's overall bottom-line performance in the future.

At the same time, there's also a possibility that a major market correction is around the corner. That's because the soft recession is still very much in play while a potential tighter monetary policy could diminish the optimism of traders and investors. On top of that, the fact that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recently lowered its revenue outlook for the year, while Microsoft's (MSFT) shares poor reaction to the company's latest earnings report indicates that the AI momentum, which supported the stock market growth in recent months, could fade away at any moment.

As a result of this, there's a possibility that Meta stock could depreciate soon after the major rally that it has experienced in the last few quarters. Considering that Seeking Alpha's Quant system already gives the company a rating of "D+" for valuation, while Wall Street believes that Meta's shares represent an upside of only ~3%, it would be safe to assume that the margin of safety for accumulating shares at this stage is limited. Therefore, that's the main reason why I decided not to reopen a long position in Meta at this stage.

The Bottom Line

It's good to finally see that Meta Platforms, Inc. has been able to mitigate the risks caused by the change in Apple's privacy policy in recent years. The company is once again growing at a decent rate, and the potential improvement of the overall economy in the long term, along with the monetization of new opportunities, should help Meta's business to create additional shareholder value in the following years. However, since there's a high possibility that some of the risks highlighted above could drag its shares lower in the short to near-term, I've decided to wait before repurchasing Meta's shares.