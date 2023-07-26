Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taking Profits In Games Workshop

Jul. 26, 2023 5:43 PM ETGames Workshop Group PLC (GMWKF)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.68K Followers

Summary

  • I decided to sell my shares in Games Workshop Group PLC, despite a 74% return on investment, due to concerns about the European economy and the company's over-optimistic share pricing.
  • The company's financial results have been outstanding with revenue and net income growing by 15.15% and 4.9% respectively, and the dividend grew by 46% from last year.
  • I believe "buy and forget" is a suboptimal strategy, and encourage more active investment strategies, such as buying and selling when it makes sense to do so.

Funny Nerdy Man Looking Intensely at Vintage Computer

sjharmon/E+ via Getty Images

I don't know whether I "flipped" or "flopped" last September when I finally decided to buy Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCPK:GMWKF), and in that time the shares have returned a gain of about 74% against

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.68K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMWKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I'm technically long as I type this, I'll be selling my shares this morning.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.