Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.79K Followers

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 26, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Buran - President & CEO

Susan Cullen - Senior EVP, CFO, & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Christopher O'Connell - KBW

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Flushing Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Buran, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

John Buran

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Following my prepared remarks, Susan will review the financial trends and we will then answer any questions.

During the first quarter, the company instituted a six step action plan to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen our financial performance. We executed this plan well during the second quarter and are pleased with the progress we have made so far on key points. First, to move more towards interest rate neutral, we added more than $400 million of asset swaps. Additionally, $250 million of funding swaps became effective during the quarter. We're also increasing the percentage of back-to-back swap loans. These loans are over 35% of our loan pipeline and total floating rate loans are approximately 50%. These actions significantly reduced our interest rate sensitivity position while providing additional income.

Second, we increased our focus on risk adjusted returns and overall profitability. As a result yields on the loan pipeline rose 20 basis points and yields on loan closings increased 13 basis points. In addition, our loan pipeline increased

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.