Justin Sullivan

It has been a big first half of 2023 for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). Not only has the company risen above the ashes from a detrimental loss of access to data critical to its core advertising business, but Meta has also established a name for itself in the top ranks of artificial intelligence ("AI") development as the nascent technology gains momentum and mainstream adoption. On top of that, Meta's recent introduction of Threads is also boosting market optimism on the company's longer-term growth trajectory via evolving social media formats.

Taken together with Meta's robust second quarter earnings outperformance and better-than-expected forward guidance, we believe the company is emerging as one of the top monetizers of AI technology via organic, vertically-integrated in-house development of supporting infrastructure (e.g., data centers / servers) to ensuing use cases (e.g., Advantage+, AI recommender system for Feed, etc.). This is further corroborated by consistent positive progress observed in Meta's core advertising business post-ATT disruption, which has outperformed rival social media advertising formats' respective recoveries by wide margins over the past year.

Meanwhile, the gradual commercialization of the LLaMa large language model is also reinforcing Meta's name on the AI map despite the company's limited direct engagement as a supporting infrastructure provider and hyperscaler / public cloud service provider to third parties.

The latest earnings results continue to reinforce Meta's capability as an emerging leader in the immediate monetization of organic generative AI developments, and consistent positive progress in recovering its core advertising business after an eventful 2022 underscores better days ahead as the company turns a corner and capitalizes on the new growth frontier.

Generative AI Monetization Through Ads

Meta has long relied on AI at the foundation of its core advertising business, with the emerging technology more important than ever before in the post-ATT environment. AI investments have been core to Meta's growth strategy in recent years - and more recently, overtaking the company's longer-term Metaverse ambitions. Recall that Meta has spent most of its planned $30 billion capex allocation for 2023 on expanding its foray in AI, primarily through investments in supporting hardware such as "GPUs, servers and data centers." The company now has more than 20 data center sites worldwide, with additional support from leased facilities operated by third-party vendors.

And the expanded capacity has translated into realizable benefits to the business in recent years, as observed through accumulating strength in the recovery of Meta's core advertising business, as well as resilience in the continued scale of Reels monetization, and build-up of engagement through Instagram / Facebook feeds and messaging apps. The company continued its delivery of growth reacceleration during the second quarter, with revenue returning to a double-digit pace of increase at 11% y/y to $32 billion. Advertising growth, in particular, remains in the positive spotlight during the second quarter amid a slow-growing industry, reinforcing investors' optimism that Meta has finally turned a corner from previous post-ATT challenges. This is in line with continued resilience in ad impression growth in the 30%+ range, offsetting continued decreases in the average price per ad.

Looking ahead, we expect Meta to benefit from a second half weighted year in its core advertising business, considering the durability of the segment's recovery relative to its industry peers in recent quarters. This is in line with industry forecast for the digital advertising market to preserve resilience through an estimated 8.5% y/y pace of growth exiting 2023. And social media formats - such as Facebook and Instagram - are expected to stage the strongest recovery with anticipated demand growth of 9.4% (versus +1.2% y/y in 2022), despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties surrounding the inherently cyclical industry.

MAGNA Global

Meta's continued advantage in capitalizing on related recovery tailwinds in social media advertising is highlighted through its competitive return on ad spend ("ROAS") for advertisers, addressing their demands for better value for money amid the uncertain macro climate. And the continued incorporation of AI-enabled features and experiences across Meta's ad system is expected to further enhance engagement across the social media giant's family of apps and, inadvertently, drive improved conversion to optimize returns on ad dollars allocated. Related efficiencies continue to be corroborated by reductions in the average price per ad, without compromising increases to ad impressions delivered in recent quarters.

And the ensuing results are also present in the reacceleration of core advertising sales back towards the double-digit percentage range during the second quarter. Specifically, the integration of AI features via the Advantage+ advertising format has continued to improve simplicity of usage for advertisers. Not only has the related features enhanced ads' go-to-market timelines, but they have also helped optimize placements via Meta's AI recommendation system, effectively reducing costs per action ("CPA") and increasing ROAS - two of advertising's core performance metrics - for advertisers.

The improved performance metrics and user economics are also expected to bode favorably for Meta's SMB-heavy customer base, especially with looming recessionary pressures. Recent industry sentiment checks have shown an increase in demand for direct response ads amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. Businesses - especially SMBs - have been prioritizing revenue growth to compensate for inflationary and other cost pressures, and direct response ads have been proven to drive low-cost sales given the reduced requirement for labor, especially for small and medium sized business ("SMBs") / mom-and-pop shops that are just starting to bring their businesses online. Related SMB-driven ad demand is expected to be further complemented by a seasonality boost in the second half, considering businesses' incentives to optimize sales during the back-to-school and holiday shopping period. This is expected to bolster Meta's advertising sales growth in the second half and drive scale to the recently deployed AI-enabled features, with the incremental benefit from easier lapping macro compares when the company suffered declines due to acute deterioration in the ad spending environment during 2H22.

The Emerging Monetization of Threads

Meta's recent introduction of Threads is also expected to materialize into another high-margin ad revenue stream over the longer term. The newly unveiled app has already acquired more than 100 million users creating and dialoguing through "Threads" on a daily basis, underscoring durable engagement in the emerging social media platform. Putting into better perspective, Threads reached 100 million users four days after launch, making progress at lightning speed relative to Meta's other platforms - such as Facebook and Instagram, which took more than four years and two years, respectively - and rival Twitter, which took more than five years to acquire the same level of engagement.

While Threads is a different product from Meta's family of existing social media apps, it is expected to be a complementary source of growth for the company over the longer term. As discussed in our recent coverage of the stock, we expect Threads to remain an indirect revenue generator within the foreseeable future by driving incremental engagement across Meta's directly monetizable content across Facebook and Instagram. This is in line with management's reiterated focus on driving organic engagement on the platform and building its user base by perfecting the product first:

…Our approach will be the same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people, and only then think about monetization at that point. Source: Threads, Mark Zuckerberg.

With more than 100 million active users on the platform in just less than a month since launch, Threads is also emerging as a massive data engine, complementary to the company's data hungry advertising business - especially in the post-ATT era. Looking ahead, the incremental engagement stemming from Threads, which is expected to be reinforced by the rolling introduction of additional features (e.g., hashtags, ActivityPub protocol, etc.), is expected to bolster the platform's reach and support a rapid timeline to 1 billion users, in which time it is expected to be directly monetizable and likely become another high margin revenue stream for Meta (recall that Threads leverages Meta's existing underlying infrastructure from its family of apps, and is linked to Instagram, thus reducing costs of sales and other supporting opex spend). This is in line with the multi-year timeline historically observed at Meta for its monetization of emerging platforms.

The Bottom Line

Meta Platforms, Inc. has come a long way from the double-whammy of post-ATT and acute macroeconomic headwinds over the past year. The latest results continue to show Meta's progress in turning a corner with a combination of multiple realizable cost efficiencies implemented earlier in the year, alongside an upside factor fueled by the ramp up of Reels monetization, SMB-driven demand for click-to-message and direct response ad, incremental engagement from Threads, and broad-based AI integration across ad formats (e.g. Advantage+) to reinforce a reaccelerating growth profile with margin expansion back in the books. This is further corroborated by the company's release of a better-than-expected forward guidance for 15% to 24% y/y revenue growth towards $32 billion to $34.5 billion in the current quarter, underscoring durability to its latest reacceleration back to the double-digit pace of topline expansion.

Currently trading at about 23x estimated earnings, Meta Platforms, Inc. stock continues to trail the mega-cap average of about 38x despite the underlying business' reaccelerating growth profile back towards the double-digit territory, with its latest fundamental outperformance underpinning further upside potential ahead.