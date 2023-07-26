Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms Q2 2023 Hits A Home Run

Jul. 26, 2023 5:05 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. staged a solid revenue and earnings beat during the second quarter, and offered a stronger-than-expected guide for the current period.
  • The results continue to underscore its progress in turning the corner, putting the challenge-ladened 2022 to rest.
  • Meta's integration of AI features across its advertising business is expected to bolster the durability of restored double-digit growth over the longer-term, with recently implemented cost-efficiencies reinforcing margin expansion ahead.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

It has been a big first half of 2023 for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). Not only has the company risen above the ashes from a detrimental loss of access to data critical to its core advertising

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.73K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

F
Frank30
Today, 5:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (575)
Does this go to 338 in the next few weeks? I think so.
c
cpraderas
Today, 5:26 PM
Premium
Comments (722)
Way to go META! It’s been a long journey but looks like we’ll regain former highs at some point soon. It’s hasn’t been a good for investors to underestimate Zuck.
i
indigo394
Today, 5:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (169)
Wow....seems like only yesterday I lost my shirt having sold META Puts....Maryellen said to hold the stock it would bounce right back....2d mistake.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.