Justin Sullivan

Article Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) reported its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company beat estimates easily and showcased a hefty margin improvement. While shares aren't ultra-cheap any longer, Meta has a positive earnings growth outlook and shares could climb further, despite a hefty year-to-date rally.

What Happened?

Meta Platforms, one of the largest tech companies in the world, showcased its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company's headline results can be seen in the following screencap:

Seeking Alpha

The market reacted positively to this beat on both lines, sending Meta Platforms shares higher by 5% at the time of writing.

Meta's Successful Turnaround

Meta Platforms' business has been growing relatively reliably when it comes to adding new users and when it comes to generating rising revenues. Growth has slowed down compared to a couple of years ago, but that has to be expected: When a company matures and becomes larger, maintaining a very high relative growth rate becomes impossible at some point, and the relative growth rate slows down. This also holds true for many other tech companies that have gotten very large over the last couple of years, including Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), etc. The fact that Meta Platforms is not growing at a 20%+ rate any longer is thus not a problem per se -- the growth slowdown had to be expected, and is not a surprise.

Meta Platforms ran into some other problems, however, as its margins came under pressure in the recent past. Over-hiring, rising compensation costs for its engineers, and massive spending on the company's so-far unprofitable Metaverse business have resulted in substantial margin declines compared to the peaks we had seen in the past:

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the above chart, Meta's gross margin peaked around five years ago and has declined slightly since then. Even worse, its EBITDA margin was roughly cut in half compared to the highs. The above chart shows GAAP numbers, which can be impacted by one-time items, but the chart nevertheless shows that Meta Platforms' major issue over the last 18 months wasn't its revenue growth rate but its margin performance.

The company has shown some willingness in addressing this issue, as Meta Platforms has announced several rounds of job cuts already, aimed at bringing down compensation expenses in order to generate higher margins, all else equal. Meta Platforms' Q2 earnings numbers show that these margin improvement efforts are increasingly paying off:

Meta Platforms earnings presentation

We see that Meta Platforms' operating margin came in at 29% for the most recent quarter. That is a strong result in absolute terms, but even more importantly, it showcases a clear improvement compared to the last couple of quarters. While the operating margin was flat on a year-over-year basis, META's Q2 operating margin was, by far, the highest over the last year. Operating margins bottomed in the second half of 2022 and have been on a clear upwards trajectory since then. This should ease investors' concerns about the company's profitability. At the same time, the major sequential margin improvement -- the second one in a row -- indicates that momentum is on META's side.

If the company continues to keep expenses under control, and if META continues to focus on efficiency, then it would not be surprising to see META's operating margin grow further during the second half of the current year. META's operating margin was higher than 29% for quite some time in the past, and I wouldn't be surprised to see META's operating margin head back to the 30s over the coming quarters.

The major margin improvement, in combination with a sizeable revenue increase of 11%, resulted in a hefty profit increase of 30% versus the previous quarter. On a year-over-year basis, profits grew less but were up by double-digits as well.

Since the second half of 2022 was particularly bad profit-wise, investors can expect a big year-over-year increase in the next two quarters. Even if META does not grow its profits sequentially -- I believe that sequential profit growth is likely for Q3 and Q4 due to rising revenues and the margin momentum -- the year-over-year profit growth rate in the third quarter could come in at more than 60%.

While META did have some major headwinds in the recent past margin-wise, things are now clearly looking a lot better compared to a couple of quarters ago. Not only are margins heading up at a sizeable pace, thanks to operating expenses declining, but META's underlying business growth has also accelerated. This does not yet account for the impact of META's Twitter competitor "Threads," which could add to the company's business growth rate in the coming quarters and years (although success isn't guaranteed, of course).

Meta: Growth Outlook And Valuation

While some investors have been concerned about Meta's user growth rate, as competitors such as TikTok were presumably taking share from Meta, things are looking pretty solid here as well. During the second quarter, Meta's user count was up by 7% compared to one year earlier across its different platforms (a metric that Meta calls "Family Daily Active People"). Even the core Facebook platform has enjoyed a 5% daily user count increase -- which is a surprisingly good result, considering that there is some talk about younger generations not liking the platform very much. It seems that Facebook isn't stale in the eyes of the overall population, as there is still some growth on the platform.

Of course, a 7% user growth rate across META's different platforms is not dramatically high compared to the growth the company has delivered in the past, but as noted earlier, that is not surprising -- when a company has billions of users already, growing that number at a high pace is pretty hard. And luckily, not a lot of user growth is needed for META to be a good investment. If, for example, Meta were to grow its user count by 3% a year going forward, while growing its revenue per user by another 2% (due to showing more ads, getting higher pay per ad, etc.), then investors could expect a 5% revenue growth rate.

I believe this is a relatively conservative estimate -- in Q2, Meta's revenue growth rate was more than twice as high, for example. Even without any margin growth, a 5% revenue growth rate would translate into a 5% net profit growth rate. And as noted above, stable margins seem like a conservative estimate as well -- I believe that we will see further margin improvements in the coming quarters. But by combining a hypothetical 5% net profit growth rate with buybacks, Meta Platforms could still grow its earnings per share by 10% or so.

Meta Platforms has reduced its share count by 5% from H1 2022 to H1 2023, which results in a considerable earnings per share tailwind. Since META has a very clean balance sheet, I believe that the company will continue to buy back shares. The buyback pace could be lower going forward, as the valuation is now higher again compared to the average over the last year, but it is pretty likely that META's share count will continue to decline.

Overall, I believe that META has a good chance of growing its earnings per share by at least 10% per year in the foreseeable future, and possibly a lot more than that: analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 36% for 2023, while EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 imply a growth rate of 23% and 16%, respectively.

At current prices, Meta Platforms trades at 25x this year's expected net profits, while the 2025 earnings multiple stands at around 18. While Meta Platforms traded at a way lower valuation not too long ago, the current valuation does not seem especially high. The same holds true when we look at the company's enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, which currently stands at 11.5, according to YCharts. For a company that has a good chance of delivering 10%+ earnings per share growth, that does not seem like a high valuation at all.

Final Thoughts

I own shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. and am very happy with the recent developments. Margins are improving quickly, and the underlying business growth rate is pretty solid as well. META has delivered massive share price gains so far this year, at more than 140%, which is the reason I am currently not adding. Buying at the lows is better than buying at the highs, but for investors that don't mind buying (close to) the highs, Meta does not seem like a bad investment -- the earnings growth outlook is positive and the valuation is not demanding, even though META is not the absolute bargain it was a year ago.