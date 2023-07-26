Kevin Dietsch

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) just released its second quarter earnings. The release beat on revenue and also on earnings per share (“EPS”). The release came out after Meta’s successful launch of Threads, a Twitter-like “conversations app.” The app grew quickly, beating ChatGPT to the title of fastest app to reach 100 million users. Threads has not been monetized yet, meaning it is a ‘pure cost’ for Meta right now. Meta is already pitching Threads to advertisers, so monetization could come shortly.

There are many exciting things happening with Meta Platforms right now. In addition to the launch of Threads, there is also the return of positive earnings growth, the public release of Llama, and the rise of VR (in which Meta is a dominant player). Meta is giving investors many things to be excited about these days, so it’s not surprising that the stock is rising.

Shortly before Meta’s earnings came out, I put out a Tweet that shared several reasons why I believed Meta to be one of the best companies in the world. After Meta’s Q2 earnings release, I remain convinced that all of these reasons are valid ones.

With that being said, my overall view on META remains neutral. I sold all my shares about a month ago, and although the stock has made some gains since then, I don’t regret my decision. META, at today’s prices, is no longer the value opportunity it once was. In fact, it’s starting to look over extended, trading at 35 times earnings. For this reason, I maintain a hold rating on Meta, while acknowledging the company’s remarkable second quarter success. In this article, I review Meta’s most earnings release while explaining why I remain neutral at today’s prices.

Earnings Recap

Meta Platforms’ second quarter earnings release delivered the following metrics:

$31.2 billion in revenue, up 11%.

$9.4 billion in operating income (“EBIT”), up 12%.

$7.7 billion in GAAP net income, up 16%.

$3.03 in diluted EPS, up 21%.

$11 billion in free cash flow, up 146%.

Overall, it was an impressive showing. Revenue growth ramped up significantly from last quarter, while margins remained very strong. Somewhat less thrilling was Reality Labs (the VR segment), which delivered $276 million in revenue, down 39%. That was a major letdown. In the second quarter, Meta released the Quest 3, a brand new VR headset that got rave reviews. The headset was expected to ramp up Reality Labs’ revenue growth after its Q1 slump, but it did not do so.

Threads Launch

After looking backward at the second quarter, it’s time to look ahead toward future developments. One major development for Meta in the last few months was the launch of Threads.

This is an app that competes with Twitter (now named ‘X’ but referred to by its old name to avoid confusion). The app looks like a direct Twitter clone. It’s a text-based social media app that allows users to embed photos, like Twitter does, but without revolving around images and video, like Instagram does. So, the competition between Meta Platforms and Twitter is rising.

Although few would have considered Twitter a serious competitor to Meta two years ago, it could become one. Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, and claims to have grown its user base. Although ad revenue is down, Musk believes he can transform Twitter into an “everything app” like Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat. If he succeeds in doing this, then Twitter might become a real Meta competitor, competing not only for ad revenue, but other things like payments.

According to Porter’s 5 Competitive Forces, rivalry is bad for business. In the model, the more firms compete, the more they resort to things like cost-cutting to gain market share. Porter’s model is backed up by economic theory, which says that profits under perfect competition eventually fall to $0, and that profits in less competitive market structures are limited by the degree of competition present in them. A duopoly has thinner margins than a monopoly, an oligopoly has thinner margins than a duopoly, monopolistic competition has thinner margins than oligopoly, etc.

So, on the surface, the rising competition between Meta and Twitter would seem to be bad for both businesses. Competition squeezes margins, and Meta is moving to increase competition with Twitter. That’s not a positive in itself, but it might not be as bad for Meta as it appears at first glance. Threads will be going head to head against Twitter, the rest of the business will not be. So, Meta does not have as much at stake here as Twitter does. Threads will be a small part of Meta’s business, Twitter will continue to be the entirety of Twitter. So, Meta isn’t putting a whole lot on the line here. The fight is Meta’s to lose.

Additionally, Meta has seen some encouraging signs that its Twitter competitor will take off. For example, the app dethroned ChatGPT as the fastest app to reach 100 million users, and already has celebrities like Wiz Khalifa on board. The product certainly appears to be taking off, and it could begin to generate revenue when Meta starts monetizing it. Exactly how much revenue is anybody’s guess, but with 100 million users and counting, it could be substantial.

Meta’s Threads launch is not an isolated development, but part of a trend toward diversification that has characterized Meta’s strategy for a decade now. Since 2014, we’ve seen the acquisition of Oculus (later Meta Quest), the launch of Instagram Reels, and the release of the Llama 2 generative AI model. All of these developments show Meta’s commitment to R&D investment, which is a key driver of long term returns.

Valuation

Meta’s valuation at today’s prices is rather steep. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Meta trades at:

35.6 times earnings.

6.5 times sales.

5.8 times book value.

14.5 times operating cash flow.

43 times free cash flow (this multiple calculated by the author).

These were already fairly high multiples before Meta’s earnings release came out. Now, using today’s closing price, they are even higher. For example, with the $3.03 in EPS in the just-reported quarter, the P/E ratio has increased. So, the actual multiples are higher than what financial data platforms show currently.

Also, if you take the $9.16 in FCF per share that Meta earned over the last 12 months and discount it at the current 10-year treasury yield–with no risk premium–you get a mere $229 fair value estimate. If you add a 5% risk premium, the price target sinks all the way to $91.6!

It’s a pretty steep valuation, but on the other hand, Meta is now growing again. Potentially, the company’s stock is worth it even at today’s high prices. Of course, if Meta’s earnings and free cash flow were to grow further, then these estimates would be way off. However, earnings growth was moderate as of the most recent quarter, and Q3 guidance was for only modest revenue growth combined with an increase costs. From these factors, it looks like Meta will not rapidly catch up with its valuation.

A Risk to Keep In Mind

As we’ve seen, Meta Platforms is a high quality company fresh off a stellar earnings release. Sure it has a steep valuation, but quality companies can grow into their valuations over time. Meta’s shareholders have much to be happy about.

Nevertheless, there is one major risk to beware of:

Social media privacy regulations.

Companies and entire countries are ramping up their privacy rules, and these measures have the potential to take a bite out of Meta’s ad revenue. In 2022, Apple’s (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency (“ATT”) policy took $10 billion off Meta’s top line. Today, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is working on similar policies, and the EU’s privacy rules already cost META $1.3 billion in a lawsuit. This is a real risk to investors, but on the other hand, with Meta’s recent earnings beat and successful Threads launch, this company has a lot to recommend it. Weighing the earnings release, the valuation and the risks, I consider it a hold.