Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enagás, S.A. (ENGGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 5:10 PM ETEnagás, S.A. (ENGGF), ENGGY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.8K Followers

Enagás, S.A. (OTCPK:ENGGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arturo Gonzalo - CEO

Felisa Martín - Public Affairs and IR GM

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Fernando Lafuente - Alantra

Javier Garrido - JPMorgan

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Half of the Year Results presentation here at Enagás. Results have been presented this morning before market opening, and they are available on our website, enagas.es.

Arturo Gonzalo, the CEO of Enagás, will lead the conference. We expect it to last for about 15 minutes, and then we will open the floor to questions, and we'll try to answer them as fully as possible. Thank you.

And I give the floor to Mr. Gonzalo.

Arturo Gonzalo

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for your participation. I welcome you to this results presentation for the first half of the year 2023, where I will be joined by Luis Romero, our CFO; the General Secretary and Board Secretary, Diego Trillo; the General Manager of Communications and Institutional Investor Relations, Felisa Martín; Cesar Garcia, who is the Director of Investor Relations; and Natalia Morajel, Director of Management Control and Business Analysis.

I will divide my speech into five points. I will begin by taking a brief look at the latest National and European developments in energy. Secondly, I will look at the extent of the implementation of our strategic plan with a special focus on the milestones achieved in the second quarter. Third, I'll go through the key indicators of the financial results for the semester. Fourth, I will look at some of the milestones in ESG, and I will wrap up my presentation with a recap of our objectives for 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.