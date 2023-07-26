The Fed Expectedly Hikes, And The Market Dichotomy Changes

manassanant pamai

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25 to 5.5%. The move marked the highest Fed funds rate level in 22 years. While inflation has made some meaningful improvements since the last meeting, the Fed acknowledged that price levels remain elevated, and they are steadfast in bringing price stability to the economy.

Many should not be surprised by the Fed's move today, and equity markets ultimately finished fairly muted on the day's trade. Back in June, the Fed updated its economic projections and increased its targeted Fed funds rate for 2023 to 5.6%. The increase was 50 basis points higher than the current level and would imply another 25-basis point hike after today, possibly as early as September, before the Fed reverses course in 2024.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

At the center of the interest rate debate is core PCE inflation, which at 4.6% remains markedly above the Fed's 2% target. In fact, core PCE inflation is still 70 basis points higher than the Fed's updated 2023 target last month. The Fed expects the majority of core inflation's variance to ease in 2024 before nearing its long-term target in 2025.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

In addition to higher inflation, unemployment remains below the Fed's long-term target. While many may cheer that as a net positive for the economy, a labor shortage has clearly contributed to the inflation issue through wage pressures. The Fed seems committed to bringing pricing under control by any means necessary, including higher than normal unemployment. For 2024, the Fed projects unemployment to be 4.5%, 50 basis points above its long-term target.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Projections in Phillips Curve Style

Despite the decision to raise rates above their previously implied terminal rate of 5%, the Treasury markets have remained fairly muted to the policy decision. Rates along the yield curve have been little moved from the June meeting to the start of today's press conference with a slight exception to 6-month T-bills, which have risen by 40 basis points.

Federal Reserve Data Federal Reserve Data

What may be most surprising is the behavior of the Fed Fund Futures market. Up through the June meeting, Fed Fund Futures were pricing at lower interest rates than the Fed was projecting. Now, Fed Fund futures are trading just under the Fed's 2023 projections and over their 2024 and 2025 projections. Essentially, the Fed has priced 210 basis points of rate cuts between the end of 2023 and 2025, but Fed fund futures have only priced in 150 basis points, leaving a 50 to 60 basis point gap in 2025.

Barchart and the Federal Reserve June Meeting

Where the dichotomy becomes more fascinating is how equities are pricing everything. Right now, equity markets are making fresh 52-week highs and the PE ratio on the S&P 500 is over 26 times earnings. Essentially, investors are getting an earnings yield of 3.78% on the S&P 500 index while the risk-free rate being set by the Fed is above 5.25%.

Multpl Multpl

The September meeting now looms large for investors and the economy. We should be getting two inflation reports, two employment reports, and an estimate of second quarter GDP between now and then. Additionally, the Fed will update its economic projections where 2024 will now come into focus and the idea of what a soft landing looks like will need to be elaborated further. Until then, I'm committed to focusing new money on the fixed income side and getting higher risk free rate returns for shorter durations.