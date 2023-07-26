Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worldline SA (WWLNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 5:18 PM ETWorldline SA (WWLNF), WRDLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.8K Followers

Worldline SA (OTCPK:WWLNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Grapinet - CEO & Director

Marc-Henri Desportes - Deputy CEO

Gregory Lambertie - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Alastair Nolan - Morgan Stanley

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies & Company

James Goodman - Barclays

Antoine Hucher - UBS

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Worldline H1 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gilles Grapinet, CEO. Please go ahead.

Gilles Grapinet

Many thanks. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. This is Gilles Grapinet speaking. And thank you for attending today's Worldline conference call on our first half 2023 results. I will start this presentation providing you with some key highlights of our first semester, then, Marc-Henri, our Deputy CEO, will make a deeper dive on merchant services dynamics. And as we regularly do, we'll update you on some innovation topic today with a focus on artificial intelligence in Worldline. Thereafter, Gregory, our Group CFO, will present you in detail our first half results before we wrap up from myself for the conclusion before opening the Q&A session.

Well, let me start by stating that I believe that Worldline delivered a good first half 2023, completely in line with our full year guidance. Indeed, after our solid full year '22 and Q1 '23, our second quarter is showing again a good organic growth with 9.4% bringing the first half at 9.3%. This performance has been fueled again by our merchant services activities up 13.1% in H1 of which plus 13.5% in Q2. It

