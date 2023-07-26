Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vaalco Energy: Strong Balance Sheet, An Earnings Recovery Likely, Key Support In Play

Jul. 26, 2023 6:42 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)2 Comments
Summary

  • The Energy sector is the best performer in the S&P 500 in July, with small oil and gas firms showing relative strength.
  • VAALCO Energy is recommended for its low valuation, high yield, and positive technicals; it trades at a low 8.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield.
  • Risks include adverse energy commodity price changes, geopolitical risks with the firm's non-US assets and operations, unfavorable forex changes, and risks related to its high capex.
  • I spot one key price point on the chart to monitor ahead of EGY's earnings report in August.

The oil price rebound has caught some investors off guard. So far in July, the Energy sector is the best performer in the S&P 500. What’s more, there has been added relative strength among small caps. Combine those two positive factors, and eyeing small-sized

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.19K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Salt78
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (120)
I’d be very happy with $6, but I don’t see another 25% in the near term or even by year end.

My position is solely due to the merger, I can’t say say that I’ve been overly impressed with this position.

They’re paying me to wait but not as well as TGA paid.
J
JeffreyFMarley
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Premium
Comments (393)
A key here is how well they integrate their merger. They should be looking for some efficiencies and it's in a different technical expertise so they have to prove they can execute well. They are in a stronger position after the merge.
