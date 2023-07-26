Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney Stock: The Mouse Needs A Catalyst

Jul. 26, 2023 6:48 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)6 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The role Disney plays in our culture cannot be overestimated - but that is exactly what happened to the company's stock at some point, leading to its long-term fiasco.
  • I discuss why the strong market rally of H1 FY2023 didn't help DIS recover, and when this long-term decline should be over. Read on.
  • Despite the dramatic sell-off, DIS share is fairly valued today, based on my comps and DCF valuation.
  • I'm hoping for a strong catalyst - from management or the market - that will most likely drive the DIS stock price higher.
  • And until that happens, I'm in no hurry to recommend DIS as a "Buy". In this case, it seems to me that buying after the fact is better than buying in advance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
ESSENCE Family Day™: The Block Party At The 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ - New Orleans, Louisiana

Erika Goldring/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a $158-billion market cap global entertainment company operating in content production, streaming services, theme parks, and licensing. I'm more than sure you know about this company and what it does without my help.

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.82K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

K
Kevin Kevin
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (59)
Catalyst would be an announcement to reorganize, purge out all the radical left wing political activists throughout their organization starting with Bob Iger. Until then expect more Snow White nonsense.
r
radarloop
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
My only comment: the smart money and some insiders are beginning to buy. Strong support @75-85
I
InvestorMan Sr.
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (3.74K)
The parks are just awful. Have not heard a good word from anybody who has gone to one since the Covid reopening. Granted, not a huge subset, but no one had a "fabulous" time like everyone used to have 20 years ago. I just can't bring myself to buy this stock.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Comments (5.54K)
Iger has to go. Besides being an old media guy who stupidly had DIS buy Fox old media stuff, he couldn’t even groom a good replacement for him. And Hulu, how does that fit?

Heck, even Mattel is figuring out media. Maybe buying Mattel and letting their CEO replace Iger is what DIS should do.
ayv profile picture
ayv
Yesterday, 7:04 PM
Premium
Comments (368)
For me, the catalyst that I want to see is

1. A stop to these non-sense woke propaganda.
2. Needs a better leadership.

Around 60s/share. It’s tempting to nibble. Not at this price. The catalyst for the drop would be the new Snow White. Such BS. Why not just make a new movie?
k
kgerickson
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (905)
Don't overthink the fundamental case....it's impossible to square all their businesses.

Earnings should be around 8/9. They are going to kitchen sink it. Why wouldn't they?

Long term support is at 80. P&F target is 79. Depending on what happens prior to that.....make a plan. Good luck.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.