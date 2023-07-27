Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Margins Story Is Not As Bad As It Seems (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)ARKQ17 Comments
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • I missed an opportunity for alpha in Tesla, Inc. stock, as I had a neutral/hold rating on the stock earlier.
  • But now, whilst some investors have concerns about Tesla's margins and profitability, I am becoming more confident of buys.
  • Pricing reductions have masked genuine margin tailwinds in COGs that will become more visible.
  • Investments such as humanoid robot Optimus and full-self-driving have great multiplier potential for the stock.
  • Valuations are attractive, as Tesla trades at a 35% discount to the average PE since 2020.

Woman waiting for electric car to charge and solar panels in background

Woman waiting for electric car to charge and solar panels in background

SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've had a "neutral/hold" rating on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) since my last update in May 2023, although I recognized the

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.78K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisGeneralist approach; investing in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for timing the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks in some market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. The best way to track Hunting Alpha's portfolio holdings and performance is to follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEEACTWIN) and Substack (https://seeactwin.substack.com), where more frequent updates are broadcast to the world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial Long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

DrWhy profile picture
DrWhy
Today, 9:36 AM
Premium
Comments (992)
I never thought the margins were bad in the first place.
E
EV_Tom
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (3.39K)
Cog reduced more than asp in q2
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:30 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (860)
@EV_Tom Do you mean on a YoY % basis?
s
sr1952
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.35K)
Yes, big price cuts killed margins. that's the much laughed at and ridiculed competition. But the competition is just starting. When things really get competitive Tesla will need to reduce prices further, or, have factory shut downs for maintenance.

But let's all put our hopes and dreams on robots and FSD. Yikes!
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:33 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (860)
@sr1952 Tesla's models still seem to be doing quite well even against lower-priced competitors. In their investor presentation, you can see their a chart showing market share growth in Slide 7.

And in Elon Musk's opening remarks in the Q2 FY23 earnings call:
"And Model Y became the best-selling vehicle of any kind globally in Q1, surpassing the likes of Corolla and Golf. So it was the *#1 vehicle of any kind, including vehicles that are sold at a far lower price*."
s
sr1952
Today, 9:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.35K)
@Hunting Alpha Yes, the number of vehicles was a record in Q2 2023. But here's the GAAP EPS for the past 7 quarters:
0.68, 0.95, 0.65, 0.95, 1.07, 0.73, 0.78
See any growth? Nope. See how the record deliveries in Q2 made a big increase in earnings? Nope. Q3 will see factory shutdowns (already happening) and more price cuts.

That being said, the company is doing OK. But just OK doesn't cut it when your P/E is 80-90.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (860)
@sr1952 What makes you think there are further price cuts in the horizon?

That would be a bit of a deal-breaker for my thesis.

I don't anticipate further cuts; the pricing charts in my article show no major changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices for multiple months now.
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Liar and fraud of century, stockholder are culprits to say fsd is safer than human, then why is responsible of fsd error😂
E
EV_Tom
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (3.39K)
@Sunshine2030 you are the liar of the century? Don’t be so hard on yourself.
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.11K)
@EV_Tom can you contradict how Elon is selling fake level 2 fsd as level 5 since 2016 and delivering the product? How about million robotaxis by 2020? If you cannot contradict shit up and drink koolaid of Elon. Its a fraud of century supported by US government to make atleast one auto company again on global stage but it is still running on tax incentives and zev credit. Imagine if no IRa to give $7500 again from Jan 1, sales would not be there in US as it came and atock would have drop to $80 already
s
sr1952
Today, 9:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.35K)
@Sunshine2030 And check out the link below from Durwood Dugger which shows that Tesla had an active group of people working on fraud about Tesla's range. I just can't believe Elon would be dishonest.
Durwood Dugger profile picture
Durwood Dugger
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (4.42K)
Less positive news for Musk and Tesla: www.reuters.com/...
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:14 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (860)
@Durwood Dugger Thanks for sharing. I see it was published just today.

I would not be too worried about this yet. The proof is in the pudding and that is the sales of Tesla cars. The delivery numbers show continuous growth and acceleration despite these complaints.

It would be good to hear Musk's response to this. Maybe he'll respond if the story gets enough traction on Twitter...
E
EV_Tom
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (3.39K)
@Durwood Dugger always amazing how actual owners feel about Tesla compared to the fictional crap that gets published.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:29 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (860)
@EV_Tom Yes, the entire article is very anectodal. Investors should look at the impact on sales to see the true size and scale of these alleged quality issues.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.