Quick Take On Inno Holdings Inc.

Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures cold-formed steel framing products.

Inno Holdings Inc.'s recent revenue has declined sharply, along with worsening operating results and a drop in new housing starts in the U.S.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more information about the IPO from management.

Inno Overview

Brookshire, Texas-based Inno Holdings Inc. was founded to develop steel-based products and construction technologies for the production of steel studs, tracks, and headers.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Dekui Liu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2019 and was previously the founder and CEO of WBBC Company, an industrial products manufacturer.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Steel framing.

Castor cube.

Mobile factory.

Related services.

As of March 31, 2023, INNO has booked fair market value investment of $2.7 million in equity from investors, including the company founder and Zfounder Organization Inc.

Inno - Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products to U.S. construction companies in the residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure industries.

The company also engages:

in project development activities that use our metal framing solutions in an effort to raise awareness and stimulate market demand in new regions. For example, we signed a contract in March 2023 to act as the developer for a large apartment complex in Florida that will use our metal framing solutions.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 256.4% FYE September 30, 2022 41.6% FYE September 30, 2021 40.9% Click to enlarge

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (1.6x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 -1.6 FYE September 30, 2022 0.8 Click to enlarge

Inno's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the western U.S. flat steel market was an estimated $27.3 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $42.2 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continuing development activity and a growing number of infrastructure projects.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the Western U.S. Flat Steel Market from 2020 to 2030:

Western U.S. Flat Steel Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

California Steel Industries.

Commercial Metals Company.

Phoenix Steel Service.

Rolled Steel Products Corporation.

Steel Dynamics.

SteelCo USA.

United States Steel.

Inno Holdings' Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply dropping topline revenue.

Dramatic fall in gross profit and gross margin.

Widening operating losses.

Substantial cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 397,614 -80.9% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 4,502,568 49.9% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 3,003,624 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 28,790 -96.4% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 1,097,062 17.5% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 934,043 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 7.24% -31.5% FYE September 30, 2022 24.37% -21.6% FYE September 30, 2021 31.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (1,424,045) -358.1% FYE September 30, 2022 $ (809,978) -18.0% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (301,608) -10.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (1,459,923) -367.2% FYE September 30, 2022 $ (1,130,007) -25.1% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (105,996) -3.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (673,923) FYE September 30, 2022 $ (1,717,819) FYE September 30, 2021 $ (545,065) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2023, INNO had $165,293 in cash and $3.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($1.9 million).

Inno Holdings' IPO Details

INHD intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be closer to $10 million.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says the firm qualifies as an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

The firm's equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for a maximum of approximately 2 million shares to be reserved and available for issuance out of a currently unknown number of shares of issued common stock.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no legal proceedings against the firm that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed book runner of the IPO is AC Sunshine Securities.

Commentary About Inno's IPO

INHD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its various marketing and production expansion activities and for general corporate working capital.

The company's financials have produced dropping topline revenue, sharply reduced gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating losses and significant cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($1.9 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has declined; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (1.6x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

INHD's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for cold-rolled steel products in the United States is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

AC Sunshine Securities LLC is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include a downward trend in new housing starts, the company's tiny size and thin capitalization and its recent history of sharply declining revenue and worsening operating results.

When we learn more about the Inno Holdings Inc. IPO, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.