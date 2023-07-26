Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Desert Mountain Energy: Value Or Value Trap?

Austin Craig profile picture
Austin Craig
7.32K Followers

Summary

  • The company recently announced a shift to New Mexico after facing permitting delays. This resulted in a stock price implosion.
  • Investors have not conducted due diligence on the New Mexico pre-existing gas operation. We will explore its potential to generate revenues.
  • If New Mexico pans out and Arizona is revisited several years from now, (assuming permits are issued) the stock might represent a speculative value play.
  • The long term plan to expand via multiple plants is intact but the time lines have been extended. Patience is required.
Set of different industrial liquefied gas containers

scanrail

Recently Desert Mountain Energy (OTCQX:DMEHF) announced it was uprooting its Arizona helium plant due to permitting delays. Investors were less than thrilled, with the stock taking quite the battering having dropped over 60%. In this article we will take a non-emotional viewpoint

"Never let formal education get in the way of your learning". - Mark Twain,,,You are here for one reason. You want "actionable Intelligence". If you wanted a history lesson on a company then Google is your friend. My aim is to provide intelligence that you can read, ponder, and then execute upon to make a profit or avoid a loss. A price of a stock is almost irrelevant. It is the last thing to consider when buying a stock. If you don't pay attention to management, financials (go back 3 years), the sector, global macros, your portfolio mix, along with risk/reward for capital used and the company news, you are ignoring all of the things that come before price. Price is mostly real-time sentiment. It is hardly ever a good indicator of value.People who only look at price will fail as investors, because price is a result of fundamentals, news, and sentiment. You have to learn to "take" from the market, if at all possible, make it give you what you want.Use targets, set limits, protect your capital with stops and if something changes fundamentally, review, review, review.You can't read too much. If it was easy everyone would be doing it. Now you have no reason to not get Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We also own DMEHF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

boognest profile picture
boognest
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
Thanks for the write up Austin, lots of work and detail. Part of me wants to tip my hat to the management for having a second plan, however the other part of me wants to hit them over the head with the hat for lack of vision. Regardless, thanks for putting out the research piece.
