Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 6:39 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.81K Followers

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Pordon - EVP of IR and Corporate Development

Roger Penske - Chairman and CEO

Shelley Hulgrave - EVP and CFO

Richard Shearing - North American Operations

Randall Seymore - International Operations

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Penske Automotive Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay approximately one hour after completion through August 2, 2023, on the company's website under the Investors tab at www.penskeautomotive.com. [Operator Instructions]

I will now introduce Anthony Pordon, the company's Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.

Anthony Pordon

Thank you, Leah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group's second quarter 2023 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website, along with the presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company's results. As always, I'm available by email or phone for any follow-up questions you may have.

Joining me for today's call are Roger Penske, our Chair and our CEO; Shelley Hulgrave, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Shearing, North American Operations, Randall Seymore, International Operations; and Tony Facione, our Vice President and Controller.

Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, future events, growth plans, liquidity and assessment of business conditions. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA and our leverage ratio. We have prominently – we displayed or presented the comparable GAAP measures and have reconciled

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.