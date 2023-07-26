Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Here Is What Investors Should Consider Doing With AT&T Stock

Jul. 26, 2023 8:41 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Wealth Insights profile picture
Wealth Insights
12.98K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T is near its lowest prices in three decades.
  • The company's balance sheet is the culprit, and new potential problems with lead-sheathed cabling only pile on further.
  • The stock has limited upside, but could be a solid dividend idea if AT&T's financials remain stable.

Man looking through window

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a dog for a generation; its recent lows put its price on par with levels seen 30 years ago.

After a futile decade, the company got out of

This article was written by

Wealth Insights profile picture
Wealth Insights
12.98K Followers
Using fundamental analysis and common sense, I provide straightforward insights on stocks and markets. https://www.threads.net/@wealth__insight- Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis. Been investing and following the markets for more than a decade.- Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice or influence investor decision-making. The accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Towmotor488 profile picture
Towmotor488
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Premium
Comments (96)
All I know is one thing about telecom…. And that is what company can afford to buy AT&T OUT… if you look around every one is talking about T on there phone lines and internet lol I’m buying..
d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Premium
Comments (5.23K)
I’m on the side where there is definitely a change in the way management is fighting to right what’s been incredibly wrong. Meantime, Fiber is what they’re into now. Lots of those cables have been there way before $T was ever established . Your article is definitely very informative. Thank You
r
ronjon1957
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Comments (231)
Totally agree. I bailed about 8 months ago. No regrets. Stankey sucks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.