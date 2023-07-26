Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 7:51 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.81K Followers

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Artem Nalivayko - Vice President of Finance

Scott Sanborn - Chief Executive Officer

Drew LaBenne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Ryan - Seaport Research Partners

Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Alexander Villalobos - Jefferies

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Tim Switzer - KBW

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's LendingClub's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers around the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Artem Nalivayko, Vice President of Finance with LendingClub. Please proceed.

Artem Nalivayko

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to LendingClub's second quarter earnings conference call.

Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Scott Sanborn, CEO, and Drew LaBenne, CFO.

You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the call, in addition to the questions from analysts, we will also be answering some of the questions that were submitted for consideration via email.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantages and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, platform volume, future products and services, and future business, loan and financial performance. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are described in today's press release and our most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, as well as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.