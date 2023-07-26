Aneese/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has been around since 1935 and has been growing consistently. The latest trend however is starting to show some cracks in the foundation as AVY is meeting inventory destocking resulting in lower overall revenues and demand. Anticipations for the Q2 report seem to be that markets will continue to remain soft and revenues are likely to show a QoQ decrease in my opinion. But it seems that consumer sentiment is recovering for the company.

AVY operates in the materials sector and focuses on branding and labeling solutions, a relatively stable industry. But an economic activity that is broadly softening is showing its effects on the earnings for AVY. The guidance for 2023 was revised downwards and this does not go in line with an investment case. Adjusted EPS is to come in at $9.55 on the higher end. That puts AVY at a FWD p/e of 18. I don’t find that to be too rich of a premium to pay now, but I am watching carefully for coming trends showcasing that AVY can recover. As I don’t see it now I am rating AVY a hold instead of a buy.

Company Segments

The segments in AVY can be divided into two ones, those being Materials Group and Solutions Group. What has been the largest source of revenue for the business is the Materials Group. Here revenues came in at $2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2023. But when compared to the previous year it showcased a decline of 10% in sales.

Given that AVY has an international presence a lot of the revenues still come from the North American market, but this is also where the largest YoY declines were. Diversification across end markets remains strong however.

Market Overview (Q2 Report)

In the face of persistent interest rates, it seems that companies are staying cautious about inventory levels which is hurting sales for AVY.

Some major news that also came out recently is the fact that they have chosen the predecessor as CEO. On May 24 it was announced that the COO Deon Stander is going to be CEO on September 1, 2023. So we will have to wait a little bit until we see the results and how he manages to turn the sales decline and whether he is successful in preserving margins efficiently. In the meantime though, it seemed reasonable to assume that Q2 would show a decline in the margins prior to the report, and that is exactly what happened as operating margins came in at 7.9%, down from 13.1%. They are sitting at TTM of 7.7% but I think as lower demand persists the company might struggle to maintain lower operational expenses as “selling, general & admin expenses” are not likely to go down.

Avery has, like I said, been in business for many decades, and operates now as a global materials company that focuses on providing branding and information labeling solutions. AVY designs and manufactures these functioning materials to enhance the branding packages and connect the physical and digital.

Markets They Are In

The market for branding and labeling is set to grow quite quickly over the coming years. A report suggests that the global market will be valued at $15.5 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 24.9% from today's valuation.

Market Outlook (marktesandmarkets)

Through its many years of operations, AVY has been very successful in diversifying its end markets but they are still susceptible to broader economic slowdowns as we have seen. But for the long-term, having a diversified set of end markets should bring more stability in terms of revenues and demand.

Revenue Mix (Earnings Presentation)

The largest end market for AVY is Durables right now, followed by Apparel. Around 60% of the total revenues come from staples and a small part from discretionary apparel. This makes AVY quite inventory sensitive as companies can bulk up products from AVY and then glide through and adapt to demand as it comes.

Risks

As we have seen with the Q2 report, shifting demand and higher inventory levels from customers are creating a difficult environment for AVY to operate in. Some positive that came from the last report was that market sentiment seems to be slightly recovering at least.

EPS Guidance (Q2 Report)

Where I see some risks present is the fact that rising interest rates are causing companies to be a lot more worried and aware of where they are spending capital. Choosing to stock up on products and inventories creates surges of demand for companies like AVY. But afterward, the sales decline as the demand isn't persistent. This makes earnings quite volatile and buying at the higher end of valuations is easier to fall into. As for me, I find investing in these kinds of businesses the best when results are shown to be consistent.

Industry Comparison

If we look at a similar-sized company that operates in the same industry we have Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG). Compared to AVY the p/e sits lower at an FWD multiple of 17. But what would draw me more towards PKG instead is the fact they have a very nice dividend yield at 3.64%.

Dividend Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Besides that, the growth rate for the PKG dividend is very good. Growing it over 13% each year dating back the last 5 is impressive. The payout ratio is also not alarmingly high and with PKG also having solid margins and consistent ones too I think it comes out ahead of AVY right now. Least for investors interested in getting exposure in the space.

Final Words

AVY has experienced some declines as they are battling inventory destocking. Generally, the company has had very solid margins and consistent ones over the last 10 years, hovering between 7 - 9%. But for me, I want to see a clear reversion in the market condition in order to make it a buy, the results from Q2 aren't quite enough just yet. Until then AVY is no more than a hold and looking at buying opportunities, companies like PKG seem to offer more upside right now.