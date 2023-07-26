Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerging Markets (EEM) Attempts A Break-Out

Jul. 26, 2023 8:25 PM ETEEM, EWQ, EZA
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.65K Followers

Summary

  • Both last year and again this year, emerging market equities have seen modest outperformance relative to developed markets.
  • That has also been the case in July with an average gain of 5.24% for EM countries versus a 2.85% rise for their developed market peers.
  • From a technical perspective, the gains in emerging markets - proxied by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - have resulted in a move above resistance at some of the past year’s highs.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Today, we published our most recent Global Macro Dashboard which provides a high level summary of 22 major economies. Taking a look at those same countries’ stock markets via US traded ETFs, 2023 has seen broad rebounds in equity prices across the

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.65K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.