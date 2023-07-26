jimkruger

The July Consumer Confidence report was very strong. In fact, people are the most optimistic they have been in two years, according to The Conference Board’s latest survey. But sales numbers don’t lie.

It turns out that the latest weekly retail sales figure once again showed a negative annual change. According to the Johnson Redbook Index, retail sales decreased by 0.40 percent in the week ending July 22, 2023 over the same week in 2022. That is not good news ahead of the retail earnings season that arrives during the middle of next month.

I reiterate my hold rating on Target (NYSE:TGT). I like the valuation and yield, but the technical chart is just too much to overcome. I spot one key range the bulls must take the stock above for it to be a buy.

Mid-July Johnson Redbook Sales Negative YoY

Trading Economics

According to Bank of America Global Research, TGT is one of the largest discount retailers in the US, operating roughly 1,900 Target stores across the country. The company sells merchandise in its Signature Categories Style, Baby, Kids, and Wellness as well as other products in both physical Target stores and online at Target.com.

The Minnesota-based $62 billion market cap Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a high 22.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a somewhat high 3.3% forward dividend yield. Ahead of earnings in mid-August, the stock carries a high 40% implied volatility percentage and has a low 2.2% short interest.

Along with the dip in overall retail sales from year-ago levels, food deflation could pose problems for a company like Target that relies, in part, on grocery sales. For Target specifically, another key risk is the emerging product theft risk (known as “shrink” in industry parlance). Moreover, as consumers continue to shy away from higher-margin discretionary items, that could further put Target’s gross margin at risk.

That is a lot of bad news and key risks. The bulls assert much of them have been priced into the stock, and I believe they are right. I will outline below that I actually find the valuation case compelling. And back in May, Target reported bottom-line numbers that were better than feared. EPS verified at $2.05, a $0.29 beat while revenues inched higher by 0.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

For its upcoming Q2 report, the management team guided adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 compared with a consensus estimate of $1.93. For the full year, $7.75 to $8.85 of EPS is seen versus the consensus of $8.47. Its dividend was also raised to $1.10 in June – the forward dividend rate is now at the high end of its historical range. Looking ahead, watch out for key updates on the back-to-school shopping season – there could be deeper discounts this time given the softer consumer situation.

Target: High Forward Dividend Yield Versus History

Koyfin Charts

TGT: Steady and Strong Dividend Growth Year After Year

Seeking Alpha

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling massively this year as retail sales ebb and the company struggles amid inventory and other operational challenges. Per-share profits are expected to recover into the out year, though, and further EPS gains are forecast in 2025 and ‘26. The Bloomberg consensus outlook is slightly more sanguine compared to BofA’s projection. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a steady clip over the next several quarters.

With the stock trading at a discount to its (new) sector and compared to its history, it appears to be a decent value. What’s more, investors are paid to wait with a yield that is now north of 3% - historically lofty. TGT’s EV/EBITDA ratio, currently under 10, is at a steep discount compared to that of the S&P 500. With free cash flow per share of $1.08 over the last 12 months, that is a significant improvement from $3.27 of negative FCF/sh for its FY 2022.

Target: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we apply a 17 forward non-GAAP earnings multiple (slightly under its 5-year average and materially beneath the sector median) and assume normalized EPS of $9.50 over the coming 4 quarters, then the stock has a fair value near $160. And with low historical price-to-sales and price-to-cash flow figures, there are a few reasons to like the stock on valuation today.

Target: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, August 16 BMO with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. You can listen live here. TGT trades ex-div the day before earnings and we will hear same-store sales figures within the Q2 release.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Back in February, I highlighted a key support point on the chart that the bulls needed to defend. The $135 to $140 area was broken, and that is now important resistance as earnings date nears. Notice in the chart below that there’s also high volume by price up to $170 – so even on a bullish thrust above resistance, there could be trouble making major headway quickly to my fundamental price target.

Also take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart. The daily RSI reading has been stuck in a bearish range. Moreover, the long-term 200-day moving average is downward sloping, indicating that the bears are in charge. What is encouraging, though, is that there was a large volume spike around its lows under $130 back in June – that could provide some cushion.

Overall, the chart is not all that optimistic if you are a Target bull but be on watch for an upside breakout above $140 to help confirm the $125 low.

TGT: Bearish Downtrend In Place, Eyeing a $125 Bottom, Key $135-$140 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on Target. I see the stock undervalued today, but the chart leans too heavily to the bearish side. Also, poor broader retail trends do not bode well over the intermediate term for big box stores. I hope to revisit this one post-earnings later this year.