Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wilterding - SVP, IR and Treasurer

Bernard Zovighian - CEO

Scott Ullem - CFO

Larry Wood - Group President, TAVR and Surgical Structural Hear

Daveen Chopra - Global Leader of TMTT

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Matthew Taylor - Jefferies

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Josh Jennings - Cowen

Chris Pasquale - Nephron

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edwards Lifesciences Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mark Wilterding, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Wilterding

Thank you very much, Diego. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. With me on today's call is our Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Zovighian, along with our Chief Financial Officer, Scott Ullem. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Larry Wood, our Group President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart; and Daveen Chopra, our Global Leader of TMTT. Katie Szyman, our Global Leader of Critical Care is out of town today, but she'll be with us on future earnings calls.

Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released second quarter 2023 financial results. During today's call, Management will discuss those results included in the press release and accompanying financial schedules and then use the remaining time for Q&A.

