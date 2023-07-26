Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Centene: Results Impress But Buyers Aren't Swarming Yet

Jul. 26, 2023 9:44 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)1 Comment
Value Oriented Research
Summary

  • Centene Corporation's share price has been declining, but with a p/e of 10, there seems to be a limited downside. The company has grown its memberships by 7% YoY, reaching 28.4 million in total.
  • The company recently completed the divestiture of Apixio, aiming for a leaner company structure. The Q2 FY2023 report is expected to show an EPS of $2.03 per share, a 14.6% YoY growth.
  • Centene has over $15 billion in cash and is expected to authorize significant buybacks.
Investment Outline

The healthcare sector in the US has had a volatile 2023 with a lot of negative sentiment as a result of the talks regarding the debt ceiling worried markets. The worries brought from that dragged down the whole sector

Value Oriented Research
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Comments (1)

Mayo Man
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
You say it has an intrinsic value now of $60 but it’s a buy even though the current price is $70? I have always had a problem with analysts calculating a DCF value based on something like 5 years future net cash flow; the value of a company, if you want to estimate it that way (DCF) should include all future cash flows, not just the next 5 years. It may be a buy because the correct “intrinsic value” is much higher than $60.
