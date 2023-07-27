Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Take Advantage Of The Fall

Jul. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • RTX's stock declined drastically thanks to the management's "expensive" commentary, but has since recovered by +6.4% suggesting a bullish reversal.
  • Most importantly, the management has highlighted a preliminary fall-out rate of less than 1%, implying a minimal impact on its bottom-line.
  • With double beat FQ2'23 performance, raised FY2023 guidance, and expanding backlog through FY2025, Mr. Market has overreacted indeed, providing opportunistic investors with an attractive entry point.
  • The improved production output of ~50% and sustained annual R&D efforts at $2.7B may also support the management's ambitious FY2025 FCF guidance of $9B.
  • Investors may buy here for expanded forward dividend yield of 2.71% and improved upside potential of +33.6% to our long-term price target of $116.45.

Overhead of Red Panic Button Over Blurred Gray Background

PhotographyFirm/iStock via Getty Images

The RTX Investment Thesis Looks Impressive After The Market Over Reaction

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has had a drastic decline of -10.2% after its FQ2'23 earnings call, mostly attributed to the negative press related to the powdered metal

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

