The RTX Investment Thesis Looks Impressive After The Market Over Reaction

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has had a drastic decline of -10.2% after its FQ2'23 earnings call, mostly attributed to the negative press related to the powdered metal manufacturing quality issue. While we will not be going into detail, it appears Mr. Market has decided to punish the stock first.

RTX 1D Stock Price

Then again, here is where things get interesting. Following the first sell-off after trading hours, RTX believers have bought in droves and consequently lifted its stock price. At the time of writing, the stock has already recovered by +6.4%, suggesting a bullish upward trend ahead.

Perhaps cooler heads may prevail after all, since the company had reported double beat FQ2'23 performance. It records revenues of $18.31B (+6.3% QoQ/ +12.3% YoY) and stable gross margins of 20.7% (inline QoQ/ -0.5 points YoY).

While RTX's operating expenses have also accelerated to $1.89B (+28.5% QoQ/ +15.9% YoY), temporarily impacting its margins to 10.4% (-1.8 points QoQ/ -0.8 YoY), these appear to be temporary headwinds after all.

The management has raised its FY2023 revenue guidance to $73.5B (+9.5% YoY) and adj EPS to $5 (+4.6% YoY) at the midpoint, against the previous numbers of $72.5B (+8% YoY) and $4.97 (+4.1% YoY) respectively.

Most importantly, RTX's backlog continues to grow to $185B (+2.7% QoQ/ +14.9% YoY) by the latest quarter, comprising defense at $73B (+2.8% QoQ/ +12.3% YoY) and commercial at $112B (+2.7% QoQ/ +16.6% YoY). This suggests the company's fully booked pipeline through FY2025.

Therefore, while there may be accelerated removals and inspections within the next twelve months, potentially impacting RTX's Free Cash Flow generation by -$0.5B to $4.3B in FY2023 (-11.8% YoY), we are not overly concerned since the story is still developing, with a "preliminary fall-out rate of less than 1%."

Most importantly, its dividends remain safe, based on its annualized payout of $3.37B (+6.8% QoQ/ +5.7% YoY) and healthy balance sheet of $5.39B (-8.4% QoQ/ +13.2% YoY) in the latest quarter. Only $1.55B of the company's long-term debts will be due over the next twelve months as well, with the rest well-laddered through 2053.

Therefore, investors need not fret about the management's "expensive" commentary, since RTX remains well-capitalized and highly profitable in the intermediate term.

Its prospects remain robust through FY2025 as well, since the management expects the sustained demand in both commercial and defense spending to expand at a CAGR of +27% and +4% from FY2020 levels, respectively, despite the peak recessionary fears.

This optimism has translated to RTX's excellent guidance of a top-line expansion at a CAGR of +6.5% through FY2025, with $9B in Free Cash Flow generation then (expanding at a CAGR of +44.67% from FY2023 levels).

The combination of improved production output of ~50% by 2025, accelerating commercial/ defense backlog, and sustained annual R&D efforts at $2.7B (compared to $2.4B in FY2019 and $1.8B in FY2018), we are confident that these goals are not overly ambitious indeed.

RTX investors must also note that the management has pledged an average of $7B in annual shareholder returns through 2025, with 46.7M of shares already retired since the merger in 2020. Impressive indeed.

So, Is RTX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RTX 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

For now, RTX's valuations have declined drastically near its 2021 lows, at NTM EV/ Revenues of 2.13x and NTM P/E of 16.34x, against its 1Y mean of 2.37x/ 19.20x, nearing its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 1.91x/ 17.33x.

Then again, we believe this correction provides a great entry point for prospective investors, due to the improved upside potential of +33.6% to our price target of $116.45. This is based on the stock's normalized P/E and the market analysts' FY2025 adj EPS projection of $6.72.

RTX 5Y Stock Price

While it may take a few more days for Mr. Market to digest the mixed news, we believe the RTX stock has met a sustainable floor here, nearing its previous H1'22 and Sept/ October 2022 support levels.

The steep correction also provides investors with expanded forward dividend yield of 2.71%, compared to its 4Y average of 2.40% and sector median of 1.49%. Long-term investors may consider dollar cost averaging here as well.

As a result of the improved margin of safety, we are rating the RTX stock as a Buy here.