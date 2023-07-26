Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shanye Hudson – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Dave Mosley – Chief Executive Officer

Gianluca Romano – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eddy Orabi – TD Cowen

Wamsi Mohan – Bank of America

Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley

Thomas O’Malley – Barclays

Aaron Rakers – Wells Fargo

Kurt Swartz – Evercore ISI

Karl Ackerman – BNP

Tristan Gerra – Baird

Mehdi Hosseini – Susquehanna

Mark Miller – The Benchmark Company

Vijay Rakesh – Mizuho

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Seagate Technology’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today’s call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate’s Chief Executive Officer; and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. We posted our earnings press release and detailed supplemental information for our June quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on the Investors section of our website. During today’s call, we’ll refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K that was filed with the SEC. We’ve not reconciled certain non-GAAP outlook measures because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Therefore, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts.

Before we begin, I’d like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.