ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 9:07 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Theodore Hanson - Chief Executive Officer

Marie Perry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Randolph Blazer - President

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities, Inc.

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Chan - UBS

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird Co.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ASGN Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kimberly Esterkin, VP, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kimberly Esterkin

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for ASGN's second quarter conference call. With me are Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer, Rand Blazer, President, and Marie Perry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our commentary contains forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and as such, our actual results could differ materially from those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in today’s press release and in our SEC filings. We do not assume any obligation to update statements made on this call.

For your convenience, our prepared remarks and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations' section of our website at investors.asgn.com. Please also note that on this call we will be referencing certain non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and

